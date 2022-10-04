ENGLEWOOD — When previous disasters such as Hurricane Charley have occurred, the Suncoast Humane Society of Englewood has always provided a haven away from the danger for shelter animals from other areas.
This time was different as the shelter animals at Suncoast needed sanctuary from Hurricane Ian’s wrath.
Nor will they be returning soon.
A post-Ian assessment revealed that the facility on San Casa Drive sustained severe structural damage from Ian’s destructive forces.
The damages specifically include severe interior water damage, broken ceiling tiles, damaged roof, all fencing on property ruined, destruction to mobile offices/equipment, outdoor play areas, gate to property and signage destroyed.
“This is very bad, for the animals who rely on our shelter structures, personnel, and services every single day. The last scenario we want is to return the evacuated animals to an environment that is less safe and comforting than they had before the storm,” Maureen O’Nell, Suncoast CEO, said through a press release.
The shelter evacuated 60 animals prior to Ian making its presence in Southwest Florida, including senior dogs and cats, animals with histories of terrible neglect, puppies and kittens, bunnies and more.
O’Nell said that repairs and facility safety are the foremost priority now.
“The animals have already been through so much. The evacuation alone was very stressful on them. Now we need to repair our damages so we can get back to what’s most important, saving lives and bonding people and pets,” O’Nell said.
To support shelter repairs and ensure a safe and timely return for the dogs and cats, the public can donate by visiting www.humane.org/make-a-donation.
