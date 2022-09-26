CHARLOTTE HARBOR — Construction tower cranes at Sunseeker Resort Charlotte Harbor continued to operate Monday afternoon as Hurricane Ian moved north in the Gulf of Mexico.
Local officials said impacts from the storm could be felt as soon as Tuesday evening.
As of Monday afternoon, there was no information available as to whether Allegiant Travel Co., which owns the development, would pull down the cranes in anticipation of the heavy winds, rain and flooding expected to come with the storm Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.
"The property is taking all necessary and available precautions prior to the storm," said Chad Fabrikant, of Carma Connected, a communications company representing Sunseeker Resort.
Sunseeker Resort is at 4949 Tamiami Trail, Charlotte Harbor.
Charlotte Desoto Building Industry Association Executive Officer Donna Barrett told The Daily Sun that tower cranes are wind rated.
"The code requires if the anticipated wind exceeds manufacturer’s expectations, that they remove the crane," she said.
The resort development's crane wind rating was not available.
"Our industry follows our building codes and it's the most accurate information we know," Barrett said. "The cranes, especially, are rated based on information so detailed to ensure the safety for those using the cranes and for neighbors of the project whether that is during a hurricane or not during a hurricane. ...They are secure as they can be."
With hurricane-like storms, Barrett said it's impossible to predict what's going to happen, but "the cranes are as safe as they can be."
Barrett did say that the cranes consist of weather vanes that will be removed or unattached.
"If they leave them attached, the crane itself bends and the metal weakens," she said.
