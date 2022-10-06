PORT CHARLOTTE — Sunseeker Resort Charlotte Harbor officials are still assessing damage regarding the development and tower cranes on its Charlotte Harbor site. 

Authorities closed the U.S. 41 bridge and a portion of U.S. 41 in Charlotte Harbor due to concerns of two cranes that fell into the resort structure during Hurricane Ian.


