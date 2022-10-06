PORT CHARLOTTE — Sunseeker Resort Charlotte Harbor officials are still assessing damage regarding the development and tower cranes on its Charlotte Harbor site.
Authorities closed the U.S. 41 bridge and a portion of U.S. 41 in Charlotte Harbor due to concerns of two cranes that fell into the resort structure during Hurricane Ian.
There were five cranes positioned to work the multi-million dollar resort at 4949 Tamiami Trail, Charlotte Harbor. Two of them failed due to the Category 4 storm that swept through the area last week.
"In the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, Sunseeker Resorts' first priority is ensuring the safety and wellbeing of our team members on the ground in the Charlotte, Arcadia, Lee, Sarasota and surrounding counties," said Gabriella Gandarillas, of Carma Connected, a communications company representing Sunseeker Resort.
"We are taking the coming days to assess the damage to the resort’s construction site. Once the damages are assessed, we will be able to release details and next steps," she added. "Our goal is to make sure there are no possible imminent threats moving forward and work closely with county authorities to support and stand with all those impacted during this time of need."
Charlotte County Communications Manager Brian Gleason told The Daily Sun on Wednesday the county has had regular meetings with the Sunseeker project managers, as well as reports and tours of the structure since the storm.
"Regarding the cranes, an inspector determined that a third crane (which was in question) would not collapse as the other two did," Gleason said. "This allowed the county to reopen U.S. 41."
Regarding the county's response to the Sunseeker issues, Gleason simply said it was a Category 4 storm.
"There were construction sites all over town that had issues ... just like houses had," he said.
The county sent a message ahead of the storm for contractors to secure their construction sites.
"The property is taking all necessary and available precautions prior to the storm,” said Chad Fabrikant, of Carma Connected, Sept. 27, the day before Ian ripped through Southwest Florida.
Local business owner Alan Raynor has been opposed to the Sunseeker Resort project since it started years ago.
"I went by there. The two towers flopped (onto the resort) and didn’t really obstruct traffic," Raynor said. "It did some minor damage to the resort roof. Until Sunseeker wants to say our damage consists of this or that, they probably don’t know at this point what repairs they need to make."
Like everyone, Sunseeker was damaged, Raynor said.
"I was going to tie it in, for an example, of the general spotty management," he said. "They apparently didn’t listen to any words of advice to remove those cranes before the storm. I can’t really say too much. But you tie that in to my thing, which is this will not be a success and owners will cry 'poor' and try to get the casino license after a year."
For years, rumors have circulated that Las Vegas-based Allegiant Air, owners of Sunseeker, will bring casino gambling to the resort.
On the Nov. 3 ballot, Charlotte County voters will have the choice to vote on a referendum that could prevent casino gambling in the county should the state someday pass a bill permitting it.
Sunseeker Resort was scheduled to be opened in May 2023. The company did not respond to questions about whether storm damage might delay the opening.
Sunseeker reps say they plan to offer around 1,200 jobs.
Yami Alvarado, Carma Connected senior vice president, said they continue to take applications.
"While the Sunseeker's first priority is ensuring the safety and wellbeing of current team members impacted by the hurricane, the resort team is continuing to review and accept new applications for current posted positions," Alvarado said.
All information related to Hurricane Ian updates at the resort can be found on Sunseeker’s website at sunseekerresorts.com/support.
