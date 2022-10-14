NORTH PORT — The North Port Chamber of Commerce and the Young Professionals of North Port are teaming up for a massive distribution event Saturday at the chamber, 1337 Sumter Blvd.

Anyone is welcome — no questions asked — to come to the chamber for food, hygiene items, diapers and more from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Items are all donated and will be given out until supplies are gone.


0
0
0
0
0

Load comments