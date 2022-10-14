NORTH PORT — The North Port Chamber of Commerce and the Young Professionals of North Port are teaming up for a massive distribution event Saturday at the chamber, 1337 Sumter Blvd.
Anyone is welcome — no questions asked — to come to the chamber for food, hygiene items, diapers and more from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Items are all donated and will be given out until supplies are gone.
“Yesterday, we were so overwhelmed with requests … everyone is welcome — gas cards are urgently needed right now,” said Emily Shaw, spokesperson for the chamber. “People need help getting a way to get supplies.”
United Way of South Sarasota County is helping to make this event happen. Uncle Franks Hot Dogs and Mr Ed’s Ice Cream will be onsite.
Donations are needed. Drop of items from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the chamber.
Supplies of cleaning supplies, hygiene items and diapers are also in dire need.
Volunteers are also needed to deliver items to families in the area who do not have access to transportation or are unable to access a distribution center.
Lena Hart, South Sarasota Habitat for Humanity, was at the chamber collecting items for new Habitat homeowner families and also for families at her daughter’s school who have nothing left after the storm.
“I am just trying to help however I can,” Hart said. “There are families who do not have access to transportation or internet who cannot get to distribution sites — or they may not know where to go — we need of volunteers to help deliver supplies — some people have nothing left.”
