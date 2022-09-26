Surfers

Surfers took to the Gulf of Mexico off of Casey Key and near the North Jetty in the wake of Hurricane Sally in 2020.

VENICE — As waves start to ripple in from Hurricane Ian, the North Jetty should see an influx of surfers ready to ride the waves this week.

"They will come from all over," said Mark Hollfelder, the owner of Windflight Surf Shop in Nokomis.

Surfing at North Jetty

A surfer catches a wave near the North Jetty in 2020.


0
0
0
0
0

Load comments