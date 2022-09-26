Surfers took to the Gulf of Mexico off of Casey Key and near the North Jetty in the wake of Hurricane Sally in 2020.
A surfer catches a wave near the North Jetty in 2020.
VENICE — As waves start to ripple in from Hurricane Ian, the North Jetty should see an influx of surfers ready to ride the waves this week.
"They will come from all over," said Mark Hollfelder, the owner of Windflight Surf Shop in Nokomis.
He said that for storms or hurricanes like this, surfers will travel from across Florida, Georgia and even the Carolinas.
Hollfelder said the North Jetty is one of the known spots along the west coast of Florida for hurricane swells and said there should be quite a few surfers out the next couple of days.
While he and others try to warn people about safety in weather conditions, Hollfelder said they can only do so much, especially with younger surfers.
"They are extreme sport lovers so they do tend to take some more chances," he said.
The thing to look out for before and after a storm are high waves, tides, and rip currents, which can be dangerous.
Waves are expected to start picking up on Tuesday before the hurricane makes its way north into the Gulf. Hollfelder said there will be surfers in the water right before and right after a storm.
"We haven't had any in awhile wave-wise," Hollfelder said about surfers more likely to catch the waves this week.
Sorry, an error occurred.
