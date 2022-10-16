'Taking care of our folks': Local employers, major brands helping workers, communities slammed by Hurricane Ian

Hurricane Ian threw a dangerous and destructive 155-mph curveball at Southwest Florida — including major employers, retailers and local businesses.
The storm impacted employers and employees throughout the region after Ian roared ashore with Category 4 winds, widespread power outages and nearly biblical flooding.
The aftermath left local businesses assessing damage, cleaning up and trying to get back to work. Major and smaller employers across Southwest Florida have been stepping up and helping with Hurricane Ian relief efforts.
That entails helping local employees impacted by storm’s damaging winds and dangerous floodwaters as well as the broader community assistance throughout the region.
‘Taking care of our folks’
“We still have folks that are just getting power,” said Jeff Jackson, president and CEO of PGT Innovations, which is based in North Venice and has more than 4,200 employees.
The company manufactures windows and doors.
“The first thing is always taking care of our folks,” said Jackson, adding a significant number of PGT’S employees live in Lee County and other areas hit hard by Hurricane Ian.
“That’s where a majority of our hour folks live. Our employees really didn’t get a chance to evacuate,” Jackson said.
Hurricane Ian’s path took a right turn into the southwest coast instead of previous projections of a hit on the Panhandle and then Tampa Bay.
Jackson said the company conducted wellness checks on employees after the storm and two PGT managers even took kayaks to check on and help an employee whose residence was surrounded by floodwater.
The company has also distributed more than 160 generators, 100 chainsaws, 9,000 batteries, 1,000 tarps and 116,000 bottles of water. PGT has also started an Ian-related GoFundMe campaign that has raised more than $25,000. The company has also delivered essential items to employees stranded at home by the storm.
Jackson said Ian was larger and more destructive than Charley which hit Southwest Florida in 2004.
“With Charley, people actually had some warning,” he said.
‘Together we shine’
Venice-based Tervis Tumbler Co., which manufacturers popular tumblers and other drinkware, has 400 employees in Southwest Florida. The company is another key employment and economic driver in the region.
The company’s headquarters experienced minimal damage from Ian, said Rogan Donelly, president and CEO for Tervis.
The bigger impacts were on the company’s local workers.
“The most significant impact has been to our Tervis team members,” Donelly said. “Many of our employees experienced substantial wind damage and flooding in their homes, and many have also been burdened with the power outages and lack of water and other critical supplies and resources.”
Because of Ian, Tervis shut down operations from Sept. 27 through Oct. 2. The company reopened operations Oct. 3 and has been ramping production back up as more employees are able to return to work.
The company conducted wellness checks immediately after the storm and has been helping employees with life’s essentials as the region recovers from Ian’s damage.
“Since then, we have been working to provide resources to our team members, including shower facilities, essential supplies and hot meals,” Donelly said. “We are covering all employees’ lost time from September 25th to October 1st, when business operations were suspended due to the storm.”
The company also opened its facilities for workers’ families.
“We allowed team members and their families to use the facility for showers, provided them a hot meal, allowed them to charge their devices and connect to the internet and simply escape the heat in our air-conditioned facility,” Donelly said.
The company has also created the Tervis Employee Hurricane Relief Fund to support employees facing significant hardships resulting from Ian.
Employees and others can contribute to the support fund through the end of the year.
“And Tervis will match each contribution dollar for dollar. This fund will provide immediate financial assistance to team members in need,” Donelly said.
The company has also released a new special tumbler and water bottle — with “Together We Shine” design — with proceeds going to the Florida Disaster Fund.
That fund raises private money to help with hurricane relief. It is being led by Casey DeSantis, wife of Gov. Ron DeSantis.
The fund has raised $41 million, Casey DeSantis said Oct. 10.
“We also understand this is going to be a long-term recovery for a lot of folks,” she said.
Helping customers and workers
Some well-known Florida and national brands are also donating to the state fund and hurricane relief efforts.
“In response to Hurricane Ian, Target has committed $5 million to local and national disaster response partners — our largest storm-related contribution ever. The donation focuses on immediate needs of residents by providing food, water and other essentials,” said Brian Harper-Tibaldo, spokesman for the big box chain.
He said Target has 11 stores and approximately 1,700 employees in Southwest Florida areas in the eye of Ian’s damage.
The retailer’s Giving Fund is available for local employees experiencing hardships from the hurricane. Target stores have also been donating gift cards to first responders and local nonprofits on the frontlines of Ian’s recovery.
Walmart stores has also donated $6 million to Ian relief, has opened shower, laundry and food distributions services at area stores for local employees hit by the hurricane.
The Wawa convenience store and gas station has donated $500,000 to the Florida Disaster Fund. The company will also match — up to $250,000 — in customers donations at store checkouts to the American Red Cross.
Like some other employers, Wawa has brought in employees and managers from other parts of the state to help.
“Wawa associates from other areas in Florida have come to southwest Florida to help their fellow associates and help stores reopen,” said Lori Bruce, a spokesperson for Wawa which has 245 stores and 10,000 employees statewide.
She said managers and employees worked hard to reopen stores after the storm and that all of Wawa’s Southwest Florida stores are open.
The company has also been offering free coffee to first responders and free ice to residents dealing with power outages.
Walgreens and CVS, which also have big Florida footprints, have also announced $1 million donations, respectively, to Hurricane Ian and Fiona assistance efforts Florida and Puerto Rico.
‘Doing the right thing’
Local employees from the Winn-Dixie grocery chain handed out free water, ice and essential items to residents of Pine Island on Oct. 6. That included allowing impacted residents “to take what they needed from the store’s remaining inventory,” according to Darby Underwood, senior public relations manager for Southeastern Grocers Inc. — Winn-Dixie’s parent company.
Dan Loughren, store manager for the Pine Island store, stressed the need to help Southwest Florida neighbors to assisting employees.
“You guys are going to be tired and exhausted at the end of today, but your hearts are going to be full... because you’re doing the right thing; not only as Winn-Dixie associates, but as humans helping other humans,” Loughren said.
The grocer has activated mobile pharmacies and said it has distributed free water and other items to 2,000 families in Englewood, Port Charlotte and other areas.
The company said it also donated $200,000 to a fund that helps employees financially impacted by the hurricane.
Publix Super Markets Charities is donating $1 million to the American Red Cross and the United Way’s hurricane assistance efforts.
The Lakeland-based supermarket is also allowing customers and employees to donate to Red Cross hurricane relief at its stores. Publix also donated 8,000 gallons of water and 75,000 pounds of ice to hurricane assistance efforts at Next Level Church in Fort Myers.
Some Publix stores hours are still being impacted in areas of Lee and Charlotte counties that felt the brunt of Ian’s destructive invasion.
Response teams, disaster kits
Jason Bartolone, public information officer for the city of North Port, said immediate needs from the storm includes ice, tarps and food. He said the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers have distributed tarps and coverings for damaged roofs.
He noted the magnified damage brought by the hurricane. “Ian took around 24 hours to cross the state. Charley on the other hand only took seven hours to make the crossing.”
Lowe’s home improvement chain announced a $2 million donation to Hurricane Ian relief Sept. 30.
The company also deployed 200 “Emergency Response Team” members to Florida stores impacted by the hurricane. Those workers help fill void left by local employees missing work because of storms and other disasters. They can also help with customer service at stores that may be seeing increased demand.
Lowe’s also distributed free cleaning supplies to hard-hit resident was offering more equipment such as chainsaws and generators for one-time use.
On the workforce side, Lowe’s deployed mobile units so employees can take showers, use laundry facilities and have meals in hurricane-hit areas.
The company will also donate $2 for every $1 donated by employees to the retail chain’s employee relief fund, which offers financial assistance to workers in need.
Home Depot announced a $1 million Ian donation along with local employees handing out water and relief supplies and 1,800 disaster relief kits — with cleaners, garbage bags, paper towels.
The Atlanta-based chain also moved more than 600 truckloads of emergency and storm-related products to storms in Ian’s path.
More than 100 Home Depot stores were temporarily closed due to Ian. The company said it moved resources and employees in from other stores to help reopen locations and fill-in for local workers dealing with damage.
The chain is also activating its employee assistance fund helping hurricane-impacted workers with housing, food and clothing assistance.
The Home Depot help fund has distributed $1.1 million nationally so far this year, according to the company.
Some companies contacted for this story did not respond to questions about storm-impacted workers and what was being done to help them. And, not every businesses helping the community after Ian is a household name.
Indianapolis-based Elevance Health and its Simply Healthcare Plans, for example, has donated $2.7 million to Ian relief efforts, including the Florida Disaster Fund. That includes helping distribute 26,000 cans of water, aiding state and local efforts to distribute baby formula and diapers as well dental and personal hygiene kits to impact residents.
“As an organization rooted in our communities, the impact of the devastation we are witnessing is also personal, with more than 6,000 of our own associates based in Florida and thousands located in impacted areas. We are working quickly to ensure we are also providing them support at this time of need,” said Felicia Norwood, an executive vice president and head of the government business decision for Elevance.
