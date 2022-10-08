VENICE — Things are returning to a semblance of normality locally, with stores and restaurants open again, and no lines at gas stations.
If you need food, or fuel, or other supplies for daily living, chances are you can find them.
Most roads have been cleared, most traffic signals are working and most of the people who were without power and water have had it restored.
But a semblance of normality and full normality are different things.
Even in Venice, which didn’t feel the brunt of Ian’s Category 4 impact, people need to get their roofs repaired, their houses dried out and their uprooted trees removed, among other things.
It’s worse farther south. Much worse.
With some exceptions, Venice, which had once been directly in Ian’s sights, is looking at a recovery of weeks or months. Other areas will take years to be restored to as close to their pre-Ian condition as they can get.
Everywhere is basically a work in progress to some degree, though.
Time — and a lot of work and money — will heal these wounds.
Another key to the process is patience.
In the big picture, the amount of recovery in a week is pretty amazing. But in the little picture — yours — it may seem as though little has been done. And that may be the case.
Remember, though, that you’re in line with hundreds, if not thousands of similarly situated people. The wheels of recovery may be moving imperceptibly, but they’re moving.
Here are some updates on the progress being made in a few key areas that can offer reason for optimism.
Power. After Ian, 99% of Florida Power & Light’s 287,120 Sarasota customers were without electricity, according to its website. As of Friday afternoon only 5,300 customers were still waiting for their power to be restored.
One was Venice MainStreet.
“At the time of this message, on October 7, our Venice MainStreet office does not have power, so we are unable to receive visitors or answer phone calls,” CEO Kara Morgan said via an email blast.
FPL said it expected most of those customers would have their lights back on by midnight, though it might take until Sunday for some, assuming their building is able to receive power.
Water. Both the city and the county restored potable water to their residents last week, though there may be periods of lower pressure. People on private wells will need their power to be restored so their pump becomes operable again, but that should be happening soon for most of them.
Repairs. Both the city and the county have expedited their permitting process for minor and larger storm-related fixes.
In the city of Venice, a roof repair up to five squares — a 500-square-foot area — or the replacement of small sections of siding may be done without a permit, the city website, VeniceGov.com, states. It also has a list of contractors licensed with the city.
If you haven’t done it already, take photos of your property damage and contact your insurance agent or company. A delay in doing that means a delay in processing your claim and will put you farther back in the line to get repairs.
Debris collection
The city and the county have both resumed collection of garbage and yard waste, and the city, but not the county, is collecting recycling as well.
Collection of recycling in the unincorporated parts of the county will resume Oct. 17, a news release states.
Both have begun collecting storm debris as well.
The city website says that a contractor is picking up vegetative debris, starting with the hardest-hit areas.
Federal law only provides reimbursement for collection from city-owned rights of way, public parks, public areas and some nongated, single-family communities, it says.
Other properties “are encouraged to utilize private insurance and contractors for these services,” it says, though the City will be seeking a special exception to allow for expanded collection.
The first phase of vegetative debris collection is estimated to take 30-40 days, with follow-up for remaining items.
County contractors began collecting on Thursday, according to SCGov.net.
In addition, there are two free drop-off sites for such debris, including the Jackson Road Transfer Station, 250 South Jackson Road, Venice. Proof of Sarasota County residency is required.
County customers can check the status of their debris collection at bit.ly/stormdebrispickupmap.
