Theaters and art centers are battening down the hatches for Hurricane Ian — or not.
Venice Art Center closed Monday through Wednesday, and could be closed longer, as Hurricane Ian threatened the Cultural Coast of Florida.
Venice Theatre will have staff meetings Tuesday during the day but then will go into hurricane preparedness mode.
“There will be no shows Tuesday and Wednesday evenings,” Venice Theatre Marketing Manager Laurie Colton said Monday afternoon. “All the power will be shut off in all three buildings at 5 p.m. Tuesday. We will be open Thursday depending on conditions.”
Other area theaters are making decisions based on their schedules and their buildings.
“We’re in rehearsal this week so there are no patrons in the building,” Charlotte Players Community Outreach Director Bill Olson said Monday morning. “We’re in a metal building with no windows. We might cancel a rehearsal on Wednesday, if needed.
Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe in Sarasota has a similar scenario, although its recently renovated theater. It is in rehearsal for “Guys and Dolls.”
“We might have to cancel one or two rehearsals because Wednesday and Thursday are supposed to be the worst,” media relations manager Sharon Kunkle said. “We want to make sure the artists and staff are safe. We will let everyone do what they need to do. Preview night for ‘Guys and Dolls” is next week Wednesday. The show must go on.”
Florida Studio Theatre, also in Sarasota but closer to Sarasota Bay than WBTT, is cancelling the performance of “New York State of Mind – All the Hits of Billy Joel With The Uptown Boys” taking place on Tuesday, Sept. 27, and on Wednesday, Sept. 28, theater spokesperson Lydia Baxter said Monday.
As far as building preparation for the storm, most attention will likely be addressed to that theater’s oldest building, home of its Keating Mainstage on the corner of Palm Avenue and Cocoanut Avenue.
“That is our oldest building (built in 1926 as the home of the Sarasota Woman’s Club), and we always take extra precautions with that building. The Hegner Building (First Street at Cocoanut Avenue) was just built a decade ago.”
FST also owns the 3-story building on Palm Avenue, just west of the Keating, housing the Goldstein Cabaret on the first and second floors and FST offices on the third floor. It was built in 1991.
The Players, founded in 1929, is the second oldest theater in the state. Having sold its longtime location at 838 North Tamiami Trail in 2018 for some $9.5 million with plans to build a new location in Lakewood Ranch, it recently vacated that plan and is making plans to lease Sarasota’s Municipal Auditorium, which is across the street from its former location.
Meanwhile, The Players has three locations, a shop, a studio and leased production space in a former store at Suite 1130, The Crossings shopping mall, 3501 South Tamiami Trail, Sarasota.
Its studio for acting classes is at 1400 Boulevard of the Arts in Sarasota. The Players’ third site, its shop, is the most in peril.
“It was hit by a tornado awhile ago and the roof was leaking,” Players spokesman Amanda Heisey said. “All our costumes are there.”
It also holds props and, for Ian, will also be home to The Players truck.
“We are opening ‘Little Shop of Horrors’ next week,” she said. “Ian (the hurricane) has the potential of setting us behind. “Classes are canceled at the Studios Tuesday and Wednesday.”
Also in Sarasota, just east of US 41 on Bahia Vista is the Circus Arts Conservatory, home of the Sailor Circus Academy and Circus Sarasota. There are no current shows. No one was available for comment on Monday.
There are no shows scheduled at the Asolo but the box office will be closed Tuesday to Thursday and possibly on Friday, a spokesman said.
Asolo Repertory and the Asolo Conservatory of Actor Training perform in the FSU Center for the Performing Arts, at 5555 North Tamiami Trail in Sarasota.
Lemon Bay Playhouse in Englewood just closed a show and has nothing scheduled until Oct. 19, when it will open “You Know I Can’t Hear You When the Water is Running.” The theater is at 96 Dearborn St. in Englewood.
Sarasota’s Urbanite Theatre has a similar schedule.
“We have no shows opening until after the hurricane,” box office manager Cooper Smalley said. “We are in rehearsals and if we have to evacuate, we will.”
Urbanite performs at 1487 Second St. in Sarasota. Its box office is open from noon to 3 p.m. but will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday.
The Sarasota Opera Box Office will be closed September 27-29. The Box Office staff will be available via email at boxoffice@sarasotaopera.org. Sarasota Opera House is at 61 N Pineapple Ave. in Sarasota.
The Van Wezel Performing Arts Center is waiting to hear from Jerry Seinfeld’s spokesman as he is scheduled to perform Friday and Saturday. There are no shows Tuesday, Wednesday or Thursday.
The box office may or may not be open, depending on the weather. The Van Wezel Performing Arts hall is at 777 North Tamiami Trail in Sarasota.
