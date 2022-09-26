Venice Theatre's expanding campus

Venice Theatre is set to be closed most of this week, depending on what Hurricane Ian does.

 DRONE PHOTO BY PETER TAVINO

Theaters and art centers are battening down the hatches for Hurricane Ian — or not.

Venice Art Center closed Monday through Wednesday, and could be closed longer, as Hurricane Ian threatened the Cultural Coast of Florida.


