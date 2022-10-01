PORT CHARLOTTE — The line of vehicles at the FEMA aid station at the Charlotte Sports Park stretched a mile toward Englewood at noon Saturday.
Another line from Port Charlotte was about the same distance.
People reeling from Hurricane Ian in Charlotte County headed to the station to get boxes of food, water and tarps in big numbers not long after it opened Friday. By Saturday, the National Guardsmen at the site had loaded thousands packages for people in need.
Many said they were grateful for what they got — and that they were OK after Thursday's devastating storm.
Tiffany Gerace and her mother Cathy waited in the line for about two and one-half hours. Their house, near Midway and Harbor boulevards in Port Charlotte was battered, but still standing.
They were glad to get the MREs (meals read to eat) and water, they said, and they would put the tarps to use.
"This was much worse than (Hurricane) Charley," said Tiffany Gerace, comparing Ian to the 2004 category 4 hurricane that ripped Port Charlotte. "It was just on and on for hours. There was no eye — no break. You couldn't go outside and assess what was happening."
The aid stations are set up to get the basics to the people who need them, explained Sgt. Debra Cook with the Florida National Guard.
The guardsmen loading food and water from big pallets Saturday afternoon happened to be from the 1265th Delta Battery out of Palm Coast, Florida, but other units were on site.
"We're always ready to serve, like we're trained to do," Cook said. "We were activated by Gov. DeSantis and came here to give people the necessities. That's what we're doing.
FEMA began planning and setting up the aid station even before the storm hit.
Larry Donaldson is a trucker for Estes Express Lines. He and other truckers loaded up their rigs and headed to Lakeland, arriving Sunday as Ian approached Cuba.
"We got set up early, for when the storm hits," he said. While the forecast path of Ian kept moving, the truckers watched to see where it would go — and where'd they'd go. The movement of the storm was fairly normal, he said.
Donaldson, from Florence, South Carolina, said his family was safe on Saturday, although they got plenty of wind and rain. After leaving Florida, Ian was reclassified as a category 1 hurricane and made landfall near Georgetown, South Carolina, not far from Florence.
The food and water distribution site is open at the Charlotte Sports Park, 2300 El Jobean Road, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Follow Charlotte County Emergency Management for important emergency information at www.charlottecountyfl.gov/em, www.facebook.com/oemcharlottecounty, and www.twitter.com/ccoem.
