Mobile homes were destroyed throughout Holiday Park in North Port by Hurricane Ian.
PORT CHARLOTTE — Charlotte County Fire and EMS representatives warn homeowners to protect themselves and their property regarding contractors for after-storm repairs.
Take steps to ensure you are hiring licensed contractors and avoiding unlicensed help, representatives said in a county news release.
Ask for the contractor’s license number and verify their license with either Charlotte County or the State of Florida.
To check if a contractor holds the appropriate license, please either call 941-743-1201, visit www.charlottecountyfl.gov/licensing or email BuildingConstruction@CharlotteCountyFL.gov. You may also visit www.myfloridalicense.com to verify State of Florida licensed contractors.
Additionally, use the following steps to reduce your risk or loss to an unlicensed person.
Be cautious of contractors soliciting door-to-door.
Obtain estimates from at least three licensed contractors.
Ask for and check references.
Ask for proof of general liability and workman’s compensation insurance. If they do not have these insurances, you personally may be liable for any accidents on your property.
Ask for a written estimate and read the fine print.
Obtain a written contract that covers what work is to be done, when the work will start, the cost and payment, schedules, and the quality of materials to be used.
Never make full payment upfront.
Don’t sign over an insurance settlement. Most reputable contractors will accept payment based on the percentage of work completed.
Don’t make final payment until the job is completed. Obtain lien waivers, so you don’t end up with bills from suppliers the contractor didn’t pay.
Make sure that all work that requires permits and inspections is approved and officially closed out before final payment is made.
For Hurricane Ian information, call the Charlotte County Emergency Operations Center at 941-833-4000 or 941-743-1320.
Follow Charlotte County Emergency Management for important emergency information at www.charlottecountyfl.gov/em, www.facebook.com/oemcharlottecounty, and www.twitter.com/ccoem.
Email: daniel.sutphin@yoursun.com
