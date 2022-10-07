VENICE — The inspiration was a sign reading “Venice Strong.”
Jim Foubister spotted it along Center Road after Hurricane Ian had passed and decided, “We’ve got to rally the troops.”
He’d already been working with the city and the Venice Area Chamber of Commerce on a program to connect nonprofits in need of volunteers with people who have time and the urge to contribute it.
But the plan was to get through the holidays and roll it out after the first of the year.
Ian changed that.
Foubister, co-director with his wife, Chris, of the Comfort Care Department at Tri County Air, moved the timetable up and created TogetherWeCan.life, a joint effort among the VACC, Serve Florida and One Christ Won City, two other community organizations he’s involved in.
They operate with support from the Tri County Community Foundation.
At the website, people can sign up for help or to give it; donate money; and link to the three organizations.
People who volunteer will be presented with opportunities and can decide whether to sign up for them. If they accept one, a calendar feature can send a reminder.
Requests for material goods will be screened to ensure they’re legitimate, he said.
He had hoped to hold kickoff events in Venice, Englewood and North Port but that was too much to put together under the circumstances, he said.
Instead, the public is invited to the Koworx Building, 1101 South Tamiami Trail, Venice, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, for “Hope Venice,” with live music, free barbecue and drinks and information about disaster relief.
They’ll be able to sign up for help or sign on as volunteers.
“We can all use some hope right now,” Foubister said.
For now, this effort will take the place of the annual Make A Difference Day project Foubister heads, in which volunteers put in a few hours beautifying the city.
That event, which had been scheduled for Oct. 22, has been postponed indefinitely, he said.
He said he told the city manager “whenever you guys want us back, we’ll be there.”
