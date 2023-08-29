Anticipating Hurricane Idalia: As we closely monitor the developments of Hurricane Idalia, we want to proactively address the potential disruptions to our print delivery services. The safety of our carriers and your well-being are our top priorities. Therefore, we are anticipating the delivery of your Wednesday Daily Sun will be delayed, our carriers will deliver as conditions allow.
This Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023, 1:31 p.m. EDT satellite image provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shows Hurricane Idalia, center, approaching Florida's Gulf Coast, and Hurricane Franklin, right, as it moves along the East coast of the United States, southwest of Bermuda. Feeding on some of the hottest water on the planet, Hurricane Idalia is expected to rapidly strengthen as it bears down on Florida and the rest of the Gulf Coast, scientists said.
Visitors to the Southernmost Point buoy brave the waves made stronger from Hurricane Idalia on Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023, in Key West, Fla. Feeding on some of the hottest water on the planet, Hurricane Idalia is expected to rapidly strengthen as it bears down on Florida and the rest of the Gulf Coast, scientists said.
Workers at Toucans Bar and Grill board up the restaurant windows ahead of Hurricane Idalia near Clearwater Beach Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023, in Clearwater, Fla. Residents along Florida's gulf coast are making preparations for the effects of Idalia.
An evacuation sign stands in Cedar Key, Fla., on Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023. Idalia strengthened into a hurricane Tuesday and barreled toward Florida's Gulf Coast as authorities warned residents of vulnerable areas to pack up and leave to escape the twin threats of high winds and devastating flooding.
People visit Venice Beach on Tuesday evening as the powerful Hurricane Idalia moves north on the Gulf of Mexico.
Sun photo by Scott Lawson
Uncredited - hogp, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Rob O'Neal - member image share, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chris O'Meara - staff, ASSOCIATED PRESS
