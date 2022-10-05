VENICE — After the initial impact from Hurricane Ian, driving with downed trees and broken traffic lights poses a threat to drivers in the area.
“Everyone should still remain alert,” said Venice Police Capt. Andy Leisenring.
Several traffic lights are still not working and some are facing odd ways due to wind damage.
“As far as traffic crashes, we’re doing okay so far based on the reports I’m seeing,” said Venice Police Chief Charlie Thorpe on Monday.
He said the department is monitoring the intersections that are without power, but “they are reasonably well self-managed.”
There has been little community complaints about the traffic lights without power, he said, and officers have not needed to be stationed at any yet.
“The four-way stop method seems to have done pretty well,” Thorpe said.
A hurricane-related crash did occur around 5 p.m. on Monday at the intersection of U.S. 41 and Venice Avenue. A car was driving south on U.S. 41 and failed to stop before entering the intersection, VPD Lt. Louis White said.
The car collided with a second car traveling west on Venice Avenue. Venice Police said there were no injuries and the first car was towed from the scene due to damages.
The traffic light at that intersection should be working as of Tuesday.
At the U.S. 41 and Miami Avenue intersection, the department placed signage reminding drivers it is a four-way stop since the light was still out on Tuesday.
“The lights are still intermittent in some places,” Leisenring said.
