The National Weather Service has issued a Tropical Storm Warning for most of Florida's West Coast, including Charlotte, Sarasota and Lee counties, Wednesday morning.
Further, a tornado watch has been issued for Charlotte, DeSoto and Sarasota counties.
Charlotte County announced schools are closed Wednesday and Sarasota County Schools said it will be ending its school day two hours.
The Charlotte County school district made its announcement around 6 a.m. Wednesday through emails and automated phone calls to parents.
"Upon further study we have decided in the best interest of our children, our staff and parents is to cancel school today (Wednesday). We hate to do this at such a late time in the morning, but it’s for the safety and well-being again of the children, staff and parents of Charlotte County public schools," the district wrote.
There has been no announcement from DeSoto County Schools.
The city of Venice announced the closing of the Venice Municipal Fishing Pier, Humphris Park and the South Jetty walkway and the Children's Interactive Fountain in Centennial Park because of the weather.
"They will reopen when conditions improve, as determined by the city," it said in an email.
The National Weather Service reported Tropical Storm Eta now has maximum sustained winds of 70 mph, making it just below hurricane strength. The NWS also issued a Storm Surge Watch for the coast of West-Central and Southwest Florida.
For the latest on Tropical Storm Eta, visit www.nhc.noaa.gov. For a detailed forecast, visit forecast.weather.gov/zipcity.php and type in your ZIP code.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.