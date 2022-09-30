Hurricane Ian took down many signs, homes and restaurants.
The Speedway gas station awning at Veteran’s Blvd and Kings Highway, Port Charlotte, following the hurricane force winds of Hurricane Ian.
PUNTA GORDA - Patrick Fuller, Charlotte County Emergency Management director, said ShorePoint Health Port Charlotte is open, but ShorePoint Health Punta Gorda and HCA Fawcett are still closed.
Hospital spokespersons Friday could not be reached for comment.
Evacuees "we're just moved out of the shelters yesterday," Fuller said.
Currently, the county schools that did serve as shelters are being cleaned, he said.
Every school is being inspected on an individual basis for damages, Fuller said.
Fuller said the Punta Gorda Airport runways remain open but there has been damage to hangars and buildings on airport property.
He said as soon as the wind died down on Thursday, road crews were out cleaning up debris.
He warned that many injuries occur after a storm passes.
He said generators should not be placed inside the home "to avoid carbon monoxide poisoning."
Also, wildlife becomes displaced and might wind up in suburban settings.
Another hazard after a storm are downed power lines.
"There are still downed power lines," Fuller cautioned.
Fuller said after a storm passes and it becomes safe to fly, search and rescue teams take to the skies via helicopters to survey damages below.
Afterwards, urban search and rescue ground crews move in, he said.
On Thursday and Friday helicopters could be seen flying over Punta Gorda.
Since many gas stations were damaged, those still selling fuel had long lines.
The WaWa at Taylor and Jones Loop roads in Charlotte County had a line on I-75 which began north of Punta Gorda.
Residents reported waiting more than two hour to get gas.
Gasoline trucks were staging in the Wal-Mart parking lot in town, but had fewer stations to deliver to because of storm damages.
Law enforcement blocked off Airport Road at Jones Loop Road to prevent vehicles cutting in line.
