CHARLOTTE HARBOR - Authorities are closing the U.S. 41 bridge and U.S. 41 in Charlotte Harbor due to concerns with two cranes that fell into the Sunseeker Resorts during Hurricane Ian. 

There were five cranes positioned to work the multi-million dollar resort. Two of them failed due to the Category 4 storm that swept through the area Wednesday and Thursday. 

