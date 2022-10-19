United Way expands distribution sites STAFF REPORT Oct 19, 2022 48 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save VENICE — United Way of South Sarasota County has established two additional distribution sites, in Nokomis and North Port.The sites were created in partnership with Laurel Civic and the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce, a news release states.Food, water, toiletries, paper products, diapers, clothing, cleaning supplies, batteries and more are available at all three locations:• United Way of South Sarasota County, 4242 South Tamiami Trail, Venice; 941-484-4811; Tuesday-Saturday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.• Laurel Civic, 509 Collins Road, Nokomis; 941-483-3383; Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.• North Port Area Chamber of Commerce, 1337 Sumter Blvd., North Port; 941-564-3040; Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m.For other assistance, call the United Way office at 941-484-4811. Subscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters (including Breaking News) Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Port Charlotte Middle School won't reopen for months Winn-Dixie in North Port closed until further notice Fallen trees: Who’s responsible? Gasparilla Mobile Estate residents must vacate La Casa homeowners say calls for help unanswered
