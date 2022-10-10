VENICE — When United Way of South Sarasota County President and CEO Barbara Cruz debuted the organization's new South Venice location in August, she also touted its transition to a “modern” United Way that would provide some services directly while still supporting local nonprofits.
Less than two months later, both changes had put her and UWSSC literally in the middle of helping people deal with the devastation wrought by Hurricane Ian.
"Our location has meant everything," she said Monday.
At the ready
On the Tuesday before the storm hit, her board approved activating a relief fund to accept donations.
"We were at the ready to start pushing out funds," she said.
But it wouldn't be from the new office, initially. It had sustained roof damage and water intrusion and lost power and all its signs … with one partial exception.
The main sign over the front doors had been blown over the roof and then been pushed up against the building, protecting it.
So Cruz and her staff set up shop at her house, which hadn't lost power or internet.
"It was like, in my mind, divine intervention," she said.
Rooftop rescue
To identify needs, surveys were sent to the community and to nonprofits. Lists were compiled from the responses, Cruz said.
Requests for a variety of assistance flowed in.
One was from a colleague with the United Way in Charlotte County: A former board member was flooded out in North Port and needed a water rescue but she couldn't get connected to emergency services.
Cruz called 911 and got the family into the "rescue queue," then kept checking on its plight.
All the text responses included the praying-hands emoji, she said.
The family finally got rescued about 7 p.m., she said — along with five other similarly situated families on the block.
"No one had known they were there because they couldn't call out," she said.
Another request was from the city of North Port, she said, asking for assistance to feed first responders.
The Domino's in Bird Bay Plaza made 50 pizzas and Publix donated fruit and snacks, she said.
It took an hour to deliver everything and an hour and forty minutes to get back from the city, which was pitch black that night, she said.
"They were so grateful," she said.
UWSSC is now one of the city's official sites to receive donations, and has accepted one from the Atlanta Braves, she said.
In turn, the North Port Chamber of Commerce is a local distribution site for the items UWSSC is collecting, to save people some travel, and gas.
Cruz urged people in need not to be concerned about making the trip to her office because they can also get a gas card to ensure they make it home again.
Open again
With the roof patched, the office was able to reopen on the Tuesday after the storm.
Both the roof and the flooring in the office will need to be replaced later, however.
Cruz said building owner Brent Pinkerton "has been great to work with."
On Monday the office looked like a hybrid of a clothing store and a mini mart. The lobby was full of pallets of water, while tables in the large conference room held piles of shirts and pants, with shoes on the floor beneath.
Food for humans and pets filled tables and shelves along the walls. Rooms that will later be rented out to other tenants are set up as stations for particular supplies, like paper goods.
UWSSC's "inventory" includes just about everything most people need to cope with their immediate needs, from food and water to clothing and shoes, hygiene products, baby supplies, cleaning supplies and pet food.
IHeartRadio sent two semis of supplies down from Tallahassee Saturday. Banana Republic and Restore Global, which has an office in Bradenton, donated clothing and Jenkins Auto Group, owner of Jenkins Chevrolet of Venice, has provided baby supplies, water and cleaning supplies, Cruz said.
Monetary donations through Thursday were more than $23,000, not including a recent contribution of $50,000 from Fifth Third Bank.
"The community has been so generous," she said. "The gift from Fifth Third is going to change a lot of things."
Overwhelming
The resources in the UWSSC office are helping other needs be met as well.
People can get help completing applications for other assistance, and Betterment Mental Health Counseling has an office onsite.
Gulfcoast Legal Services is present, too. It recently advised two sisters whose mother drowned in her car in North Port because of the storm, Cruz said.
Helping people deal with Ian's aftermath has been "overwhelming," she said, but she takes comfort from knowing that people are being taken care of.
And some of those people are her staff.
She all but ordered them to stay home and relax Sunday because they would have opened the office even though they'd worked every day since Ian, she said.
"My team has performed exceptionally well through this time," Cruz said, "but it has taken a toll."
Unfortunately, the end isn't in sight.
"It's not over," Cruz said. "We've got a long recovery ahead.
"But we're going to be here for the long haul. That's for sure."
