TALLAHASSEE — Hurricane Idalia made landfall about 7:45 a.m. near Taylor County's Keaton Beach as an "extremely dangerous" Category 3 storm, the National Hurricane Center said.

“This thing’s powerful,” Gov. Ron DeSantis said during a 6:30 a.m. news conference at the state Emergency Operations Center. “If you’re inside, just hunker down until it gets past you. You don’t want to be messing around with these winds.”


   
