Hurricane Ian Englewood Water District

An Englewood Water District manhole sewer system cover holds a puddle filled with foul-smelling liquid, possibly raw sewage, in the middle of Brighton Court, a cul-de-sac in Englewood. 

 Sun photo by Tami Garcia

ENGLEWOOD — Since Hurricane Ian made landfall 11 days ago, Englewood Water District crews have been working 15 and 16 hour shifts to restore sewer service throughout the district.

The good news, said Keith Ledford, the district's technical support manager on Friday, is the damage to the potable water system has been repaired.


Email: Steve.Reilly@yoursun.com

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments