ENGLEWOOD — Since Hurricane Ian made landfall 11 days ago, Englewood Water District crews have been working 15 and 16 hour shifts to restore sewer service throughout the district.
The good news, said Keith Ledford, the district's technical support manager on Friday, is the damage to the potable water system has been repaired.
More good news: preliminary testing suggests the district's potable water is free of bacteria; however, the precautionary boil water order is still in effect.
The completion of repairs to the water system allows additional crews to work and repair the district's sewer system.
The city collects sewage through two systems, a gravity system, which serves customers in the Charlotte County portion of Manasota Key, Boca Royale, Park Forest and other neighborhoods within the district. It's made up of 110 linear miles of sewer lines, and uses gravity to move sewage toward the treatment plant. This system is aided by lift stations, electrical pumps inside vertical tubes that "lift" the sewage every few dozen yards and send it on its way through the underground pipes.
As of Friday, the district's gravity sewer system was running 98% to capacity.
But there is another piece to the water district's sewer system, that is not working so well, the vacuum system. This is a newer system that uses vacuum power to pull sewage along to the treatment plant. It was installed in the older portion of Englewood beginning in the late 1990s in several phases. It consists of 126 linear miles of sewer lines and several electrical vacuum pumps.
The vacuum system was described as running at only 40% to 50% of capacity Friday.
Hurricane Ian caused the loss of power, and it flooded and damaged the vacuum system's pumps and other mechanics to the system. It also shut off the lift stations in the gravity system.
The Florida Rural Water Association, several Georgia and Alabama utilities, and the Southwest Florida Water Management District have been providing the district with generators to run the system, and other assistance in the wake of Ian.
District crews have been running into an additional problem of residents piling fallen trees, other vegetation and debris atop the manhole covers, Ledford said.
The wastewater treatment facilities are also starting to see lower flows, basically the amount of sewage that was seen before the hurricane. The plant treated 1.65 million gallons of sewage Wednesday.
People are also asked to use the sewer system as little as possible during this emergency.
The District has been posting updated information of the status of the sewer system online at englewoodwater.com/fire-hydrant-service-availability. For those who are still without online services, call the Water District at 941-474-3217.
NOT JUST ENGLEWOOD
The Englewood Water District isn't alone facing the challenges in the wake of Hurricane Ian's fury.
Unlike the water district that saw Ian blow out power service to its wastewater treatment plant, Charlotte County Utilities reported Friday it never lost power or production at its wastewater plant, which is working on a generator.
Some complaints about odor that customers believe could be wastewater may stem from homes on the low-pressure system, according to Caroline Wannall, public relations manager for CCU.
"We have three systems — gravity, vacuum and low-pressure," Wannall explained. "The low-pressure system uses a pump to send the wastewater into our system so wastewater will stay in the tanks of homes without power. Those tanks have a reserve capacity, but how much depends on when it was last pumped out.
"Some customers without power are experiencing a backup, but we understand most everyone has power now. Some, when their power comes back on, are having an alarm go off and that can stay on for up to an hour until the waste is pumped out. But if the alarm stays on they should call us."
Wannall said anyone experiencing a backup can call and CCU will send its contractor to pump out the system. Customers can call 941-833-4000.
The city of Venice experienced a swipe from Hurricane Ian, but nothing like Englewood, Charlotte and Lee counties experienced. However, its utility has some issues, Venice Utilities Director Javier A. Vargas told The Daily Sun Friday.
"We consider ourselves very fortunate in Ian’s aftermath," Vargas said. "We dodged another one, but we have a lot of work to do."
Initial assessments indicate that damage primarily in Venice is limited to leaking water lines due to downed trees, fences and soil shifts, with minimal structural damage to infrastructure and facilities.
"As far as Utilities services, I think we did very well," Vargas said. "With the exception of the island, where we suspended water services for a few hours, water and sewer services were maintained throughout the storm."
Venice utility customers were asked to remain vigilant with water usage, limiting toilet flushing, doing dishes and showering.
Combined with the extraordinary response from our staff, Vargas said, "We are happy to report that as of (Friday) morning, only one of the city’s 92 sewage lift stations was still not operational."
A KEY AREA FIXED
As the Englewood Water District's gravity system came back online this week, a cheer could be heard on Manasota Key, one of the many areas of Englewood hit hard by Hurricane Ian.
Damian Ochab had good news Thursday for South Manasota Sandpiper Key Association members who rode out Hurricane Ian in their homes.
"The Englewood Water District has announced that our sewers are now working!"
That doesn't mean the district's work is done.
An update to association members Thursday stated district officials cautioned "to be respectful in using the sewer system since they are still not at 100%." Residents were also caution how the status of the system can change as more people use it.
Still be conservative as possible with the use of the water, advises District Administrator Ray Burroughs.
