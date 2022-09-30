VENICE - Before Hurricane Ian came to town, 11 small planes were visible behind the airport fence along Airport Road.
After Ian's departure, most of those planes remained, although not necessarily in the same condition nor the same location.
The most noticeable damage was to the north side of several hangars. The back side of those hangars had no damage, nor did the planes within, according to Bob Gaff, who ran a flight school at the airport many years ago.
That was not the extent of the damage, however.
“More than half the hangars were badly damaged and likely cannot be repaired,” helicopter pilot Larry Ryan said Friday morning.
Gaff had visited the airport Thursday morning to check on the planes of friends, especially one who decided at the last minute to remain in Venice with her plane in its hangar.
She had considered leaving town before Ian arrived but then changed her mind.
“Where do you go,” Gaff said. “Texas?”
Instead, she parked her plane in her hangar on the south side.
That turned out to be a good decision, as that side of her hangar remained unscathed.
Most of those 11 planes not in hangars were still at the airport, with five in the same spot and seemingly undamaged.
Six had been moved, two farther away than the rest. Those two were actually closer to the hangars but were still right-side up, possible due to their larger size.
Some of planes inside the hangars suffered extensive damage, as the roofs had caved in on many of those planes.
”About half the hangars were destroyed and probably cannot be saved,” Ryan said.
