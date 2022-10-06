featured topical Venice Avenue Creamery serves 2,800 in one day 'I think it was a way to thank our customers' By Morgan Simpson Staff Writer Oct 6, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Customers were lined up out the door of Venice Avenue Creamery for a free ice cream giveaway on Tuesday. PHOTO PROVIDED BY VENICE AVENUE CREAMERY VENICE — When Venice Avenue Creamery opened back up Tuesday following Hurricane Ian, the ice cream shop offered free ice cream all day."I think it was a way to thank our customers that have supported us over the last 30-plus years," said Randy Etzkorn, the owner of Venice Avenue Creamery.More than 2,800 people showed up throughout the day."It started the minute we opened, there were about 50 people waiting," Etzkorn said.At some points during the day, the line went out the door and down the street.With people still without power on Tuesday or cooped up after the hurricane, Etzkorn said it was a way for people to get out of the house."We just heard a lot of wonderful things," he said about comments from customers and mentioned the staff who worked their "tails off." Subscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters (including Breaking News) Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Schools closed indefinitely in Charlotte, Sarasota counties U.S. 41 shut down in front of Sunseeker due to cranes I-75 remains closed as Myakka River floods it Florida Power & Light is working on restoration for 1.1 million customers Englewood looking at how to recover
