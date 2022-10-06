Lines at Venice Avenue Creamery

Customers were lined up out the door of Venice Avenue Creamery for a free ice cream giveaway on Tuesday.

VENICE — When Venice Avenue Creamery opened back up Tuesday following Hurricane Ian, the ice cream shop offered free ice cream all day.

"I think it was a way to thank our customers that have supported us over the last 30-plus years," said Randy Etzkorn, the owner of Venice Avenue Creamery.

