VENICE — Though Venice sustained substantial damage from Hurricane Ian, largely from severe wind, it avoided the worst of the storm's wrath.
Still, Federal Emergency Management Agency personnel arrived in the area for damage assessment Friday, Assistant City Manager James Clinch said.
Predicted on Tuesday to strike Venice, the hurricane continued to turn to the east, taking it farther south.
Parts of North Port and Englewood, closer to Cayo Costa, where Ian made landfall Wednesday, were devastated.
"We have a lot to be thankful for," Clinch said. With the storm gone, "the city is focused on rebuilding together."
All of South County and all barriers islands were under a county re-entry advisory Friday, designating the area as unsafe and warning that emergency services may not be available.
Many roadways were flooded or obstructed by trees, or both, and most traffic signals were out.
"There is extensive damage limiting travel, and access is limited to residents and business owners, the county advisory states.
The advisory for the remainder of the county was to limit travel to "essential needs."
Clinch said that the city's Tactical First-In Teams were out early Thursday morning to clear major roadways. Six "cut and push" teams worked on more-local roads Friday and were "making good progress," he said.
Debris removal by city contractors will start next week, he said.
Staff are doing wellness checks on city employees who live in the harder-hit areas to the south, Clinch said. Some have lost their homes and have been housed in city facilities, he said, while lodging arrangements are being made for others.
The city is also trying to get electricity restored to the remaining city facilities that don't yet have it, he said. The emergency operations center and Fire Station 1 are still operating on generator power.
In fact, most of the county remained without power Friday, with Florida Power & Light unable to offer a prediction of when it would be restored. More than 155,000 of the company's customers in the county were without power late Friday morning, according to its website.
More than 20,000 personnel, including mutual assistance from 30 states, are onsite, according to an FPL news release, and service had already been restored to more than 1 million people.
Utility service was restored to the island of Venice Thursday but customers were advised to boil water for consumption, including cooking and brushing teeth, until further notice.
The warning doesn't apply to customers in the remainder of the city, who may be experiencing reduced water pressure. All customers are being asked to conserve water.
With ShorePoint Health Venice closed and the hospitals in Charlotte County suspending services due to damage from the hurricane, Sarasota Memorial Hospital-Venice has been overwhelmed, Clinch said.
He urges anyone with a medical problem to go to an urgent-care center unless it's an emergency.
