Editor’s Note: We asked our readers to share their hurricane stories, and South Venice resident Amanda Meza emailed us this amazing tale of bravery.
On Wednesday, Sept. 28, our home lost power very early in the morning around 7:30 a.m.
We did get damage to our home. Our home surprisingly held up with the 155-mph winds. No trees landed on top of us.
A lot of pieces of trees and debris to clean up in our yard, though. Heard so many big objects hit the roof or side of our house. At times, the wind sounded like it was roaring and there were several moments when I thought the trees were going to snap any second and come flying straight through the house.
The streets flooded before the middle of the storm hit us. Water got into our home just around the time the flash flood warning was announced (4:30 p.m.-ish?).
As soon as all of our rooms were in standing water, my husband, mom and I grabbed our bags that I packed for an emergency, threw on our rain boots and tucked my babies under our ponchos and tightly against our bodies.
We carefully trudged through between 2- and 3-feet deep water outside during the second half of the storm where winds were still gusting over 100 mph.
We made it to our next door neighbor’s home safely!
We were the third household they opened up their home to. There were a total of 12 people in their home — 2 babies, 2 children, 8 adults and even 2 dogs.
One of the ladies completely lost her roof and now has no home to go to. The second family’s roof and vehicle got damaged from the other roof.
Fortunately, no one was in the part of the house that got hit. They went to get her to safety immediately after the roof and debris flew away.
We all waited the storm out together and stayed the night. Everyone’s nerves were shot.
It was hard to sleep with the loud wind, but we managed to get some rest. We were all able to assess the damage the following morning and clean up the debris, including the roof and a tree, out of the street as best we could once the water subsided.
The inside of our home possibly had around 6 to 8 inches of standing water at one point based on the water marks on the walls and furniture.
We will have to throw away pretty much anything the water soaked through, including more than half of our furniture, all of our towels, bedding, baby blankets, baby items, and one of our baby’s beds.
We will need to put in new drywall and baseboards in the whole house.
I am so thankful for our neighbors. We have an amazing community!
It is incredible to see us all come together and lend each other a hand during such a traumatic event. I am not happy with the damage, but am thankful that it was not worse.
As I go through every item in my home that needs to be discarded and drag it to the end of the street, I keep reminding myself “these are only material. We can replace all of this.”
I am so grateful we were all safe.
