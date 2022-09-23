VENICE — The first tropical depression this year that could pose a serious threat to Florida was on a path toward the Sarasota County/Charlotte County area Friday.
Tropical Depression Nine was expected to become a tropical storm, named Hermine, as it tracked west-northwest from south of Haiti, and strengthen to hurricane status after turning north toward Cuba.
The National Hurricane Center forecast was for landfall in western Cuba late Monday, with Hermine continuing north, potentially striking this area Wednesday morning as a major hurricane — winds stronger than 110 mph.
On that basis, Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency for 24 of the state's 67 counties late Friday, including Sarasota and Charlotte counties.
The five-day "cone of uncertainty" for Wednesday at 8 a.m. extends from well out into the Gulf of Mexico east across the state and into the Atlantic Ocean.
All of that is subject to change over the next few days. In 2017, Hurricane Irma had a different trajectory but the same target and jogged east, brushing by the area instead of striking it.
For now, city officials are monitoring the system and communicating with county emergency management, city Public Information Officer Lorraine Anderson said via email.
The only precaution taken as of Friday was to order extra fuel for city vehicles, she said.
"It’s still pretty early," she said. "We’re watching and waiting."
Late in the day Friday, however, she put out a news release that the city would open a sandbag station for residents Sunday, Sept. 25, from noon to 6 p.m. at Wellfield Park off Pinebrook Road.
Shovels, bags and sand will be provided, though residents are urged to bring their own bags in case the supply runs out, and their own shovels to speed up the process.
There's a limit of 10 bags per household.
These are self-filling stations. There is a limit of 10 sandbags per household while supplies last.
A change in weather patterns could affect the operation, the release states.
If TD Nine does strengthen and follows the predicted track, the city's Comprehensive Emergency Management Plan will be implemented, its Hurricane Guide states.
Additional precautions would include securing city-owned property; ensuring outfalls are draining properly; and preparing for the continuity of city operations.
City services continue as long as it's safe to provide them. If winds reach 45 mph emergency services are suspended and the bridges are locked down.
It's up to Sarasota County to decide whether to open and staff evacuation shelters. There are none within the city limits and only one between Sarasota and North Port — Taylor Ranch Elementary School.
Sarasota County Emergency Manager Ed McCrane said that residents should be preparing now in case the threat from TD Nine increases.
That means laying in a supply of water and nonperishable food; making sure storm shutters are accessible; and being prepared to evacuate, whether to a shelter or somewhere else in the state, he said.
The county announced Friday afternoon that it, too, would open sandbag stations as a precaution, on Sunday and Monday.
Both the city (bit.ly/3UxNsAu) and the county
(SCGov.net/beprepared) have additional hurricane preparation information online.
Register for emergency alerts and notifications from Sarasota County at AlertSarasotaCounty.com.
County staff regularly update its Facebook and Twitter pages at @SRQCountyGov.
