VENICE — The city will expedite your building permit application if it's for storm repairs and the first words in the “description of work" field are “storm damage.”
Applications must be submitted online at bit.ly/3SNFW2I, a news release states.
Work stations in the lobby of City Hall, 401 W. Venice Ave., will be available when it reopens Wednesday, Oct. 5, for those without a computer or internet. Bring digital files on a thumb drive.
Starting Tuesday, Oct. 4, inspection requests can be scheduled online or via text message with Selectron. Visit bit.ly/3ycdj7u for more information.
Scheduling via an online method allows permitting staff to focus on processing permit applications.
The number of inspections that can be done in a day may be limited while city staff conduct damage assessments, the release states. If you are unable to schedule an inspection for the next day, the system will allow you to schedule for the next available day automatically.
Always verify the contractor’s license and insurance. Permits can only be issued to state and locally licensed contractors.
Working with unlicensed contractors is against the law in Florida and can subject you to code enforcement fines. Also, it might result in work that is not in compliance with state and local codes. If in doubt, call the Building Department at 941-882-7457 or 941-882-7232.
Never pay for work in advance or make final payment without confirmation of all required inspections being approved. The city will issue a certificate of completion upon request if the requirements for that permit have been satisfied.
Sarasota County is also implementing an expedited permitting process but hasn't yet provided details about it.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.