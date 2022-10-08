VHS bands to perform as planned STAFF REPORT Oct 8, 2022 24 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Venice High Marching Band warms up prior to a football game. It will join the school's other bands in concert Wednesday. PROVIDED PHOTO VENICE — The schools closure caused by Hurricane Ian isn't keeping the Venice High School Bands Fall Concert from going on as scheduled.All the bands — Concert, Symphonic, Wind Ensemble and Marching Band — will perform starting at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12, in the Venice Performing Arts Center."Our kids and families need this performance," Bands Director David Wing said in a news release. "We can all use a little inspiration, and seeing kids performing always does that."Our kids, despite their absence, are ready to perform and to inspire our community through music."The concert is free but donations will be accepted for band families affected by the hurricane."We have had a couple of our band families that really need our help and support," Wing said. Subscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters (including Breaking News) Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Schools closed indefinitely in Charlotte, Sarasota counties Relief arrives in Englewood; many report damage PGD starting to recover from storm Wrath of Ian in Venice Part of River Road now closed
