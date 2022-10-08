VHS band

The Venice High Marching Band warms up prior to a football game. It will join the school's other bands in concert Wednesday.

VENICE — The schools closure caused by Hurricane Ian isn't keeping the Venice High School Bands Fall Concert from going on as scheduled.

All the bands — Concert, Symphonic, Wind Ensemble and Marching Band — will perform starting at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12, in the Venice Performing Arts Center.

