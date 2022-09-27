A Venice Police Department patrol vehicle uses its loudspeaker to encourage people to evacuate.

VENICE -- The city of Venice used the loudspeakers on Venice Police Department patrol vehicles to encourage people to evacuate Tuesday afternoon as Hurricane Ian approached.

Police vehicles drove through Bay Indies with a warning on repeat that said, in part, "A local emergency currently exists."

Using Loudspeakers

Venice police drove through the Bay Indies mobile home park Tuesday, using loudspeakers to encourage residents to evacuate.
