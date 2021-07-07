Editor’s Note: We received a lot of reports of catfish walking on the streets after Hurricane Elsa. The editor of Waterline, our fishing and boating magazine, explains why this happens.
“I just saw the craziest thing! There’s a catfish flopping around out on the road!” My aunt looked at me with mild amusement and said, “Yeah. That happens when it rains real hard. Let’s go look and see how many we can find.”
That was my introduction to the walking catfish (Clarias batrachus) at the age of about 8. These fish are native to Africa and southeast Asia, not Florida. According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, they were first recorded in the state in 1967.
How did they arrive? Well, it was too far for them to walk. It could have been through the aquarium trade, or perhaps they were brought for food (they’re considered a delicacy in many areas where they’re native). Either way, somebody decided to keep some in a pond, and they just walked away.
Maybe walking is a bit generous to describe their motion. A walking cat uses the sharp spines in its pectoral fins (just behind the gills) as pivot points. Digging in alternately with the left and right spines, it uses its powerful eel-like body to propel itself forward.
Walking catfish are adapted to drought. If the pond they’re in is drying up or polluted, they can go in search of a new one. However, they still need water to keep their gills moist. If their gills dry out, they’ll die. So rainy days are ideal for traveling, and heavy rains can drive them to seek new homes en masse.
Humans a helpful species by nature, but offering a walking catfish a lift is a bad plan. First, there’s your personal safety to consider. They don’t bite, but those fin spines are very sharp and mildly venomous (think bee sting, not rattlesnake bite). A poke or scratch is no big deal, but if one breaks off deeper in your hand, you may be headed to the ER.
Second, there are legal concerns. Like all nonnative fish in Florida, it’s against the law to release them except into the body of water where they were caught. You probably didn’t see where it came from, so you don’t know where it could legally go.
Walking catfish populations peaked back in the late 1970s and early ‘80s. Since then, predators have adapted to feeding on them (great blue herons seem to especially relish them), and the numbers have dropped. Still, there are enough around that tropical storm rains will lead to lots of reported sightings. They’re neat to see, but you’re better off not touching them.
