NORTH PORT – Several groups converged Saturday to help those hit hardest by Hurricane Ian.

Kiwanis Club of North Port, the nonprofit Suncoast Campaign for Grade-Level Reading, The Patterson Foundation, the owner of North Port Village Laundry, and volunteers and donors were at the Winn-Dixie plaza on U.S. 41 — all providing something to struggling parents and children. Linemen working the region even had their dirty clothes washed for free. Parents whose children lost school supplies when their home flooded also received some clothing, new socks and underwear and school supplies.


