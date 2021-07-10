Flooding eases a little in North Port Estates

 PHOTO PROVIDED BY THE CITY OF NORTH PORT

NORTH PORT — Roads were still covered in several feet of water near Sumter Boulevard east of Interstate 75 on Saturday morning, but the good news is — the water level is decreasing.

Early field reports Saturday indicated water levels are slowly going down, according to city of North Port spokesperson Josh Taylor.

Sumter Boulevard was still closed to traffic on Saturday just east of Interstate 75 in North Port.

"We're cautiously optimistic," Taylor said. "Our Emergency Operations Center is still active. City crews for both infrastructure and emergency needs are out keeping tabs on the situation along the Myakkahatchee Creek corridor and acting where necessary. We have no reports of water intrusion into homes. The regional strike team for area agencies continues to provide support along with the Florida Department of Emergency Management."

North Port got slammed with rainfall from Hurricane Elsa on Tuesday night into Wednesday. A deluge of sheeting water came two days after the storm passed along the Myakkahatchee Creek, a natural flood basin moving rain downstream, eventually into the Gulf of Mexico.

Visitors to the emergency shelter at the Morgan Community center remained low on Saturday, with one individual remaining at the shelter.

The North Port Fire Department helped a number of people on Friday and they continued to patrol the area on Saturday. Rescue workers transported a landlocked special needs patient to a local facility on Saturday afternoon.

The North Port Fire Department helped a number of individuals on Friday and they continued to patrol the area on Saturday.

Ray Follmer was waiting near Sumter and I-75 on Saturday morning for a man who was delivering an amphibious vehicle that he just purchased.

"I've got 7 feet of water getting close to my garage," he said. "We've got our fingers crossed it doesn't go any higher. If it goes 3 more feet, we'll have water in the house."


He purchased the home on Inks Lane just after Hurricane Irma, and has never had an issue with flooding before.

"I've never seen anything like this," Follmer said. "There are only three houses on my road and all of them are surrounded by water. About 6 to 10 feet of water."

While North Port has elaborate canals and retention ponds, millions of gallons of water from DeSoto and Manatee counties will overwhelm that system, especially in North Port Estates near I-75.

A self-serve sandbag station is available at the City Center Building, next to the Larry Thoennissen Athletic Fields past the George Mullen Activity Center (1602 Kramer Way).

A member of the North Port Fire Department assesses the water levels.
A flood warning remains in place for portions of Sarasota and DeSoto County until Tuesday morning, according to the National Weather Service. The flood warning includes:

• Peace River at Arcadia at State Road 70 in DeSoto County.

• Myakka River at Myakka River State Park affecting Sarasota County.

• Horse Creek near Arcadia at State Road 72 affecting DeSoto County.

A 60-70% chance for showers and thunderstorms remains in the forecast through Monday. 

