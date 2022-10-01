CSwaterrescue

Residents at Country Club Ridge, off Sumter Boulevard, had to leave their homes by boat. About 4 feet of water is inside of their homes, vehicles are destroyed and many lost their roofs in Hurrican Ian.

 SUN PHOTO BY ELAINE ALLEN-EMRICH

NORTH PORT — In North Port, more than 150 residents were rescued by air boats and canoes into Saturday.

North Port Fire Chief Scott Titus said while the Myakkahatchee Creek is cresting, 8 foot of water is in some streets of North Port and into homes.


Email: elaine.allen@yoursun.com

0
0
0
1
0

Tags

Load comments