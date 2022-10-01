NORTH PORT — In North Port, more than 150 residents were rescued by air boats and canoes into Saturday.
North Port Fire Chief Scott Titus said while the Myakkahatchee Creek is cresting, 8 foot of water is in some streets of North Port and into homes.
Rescue workers spent Saturday removing people from the McKibben Park neighborhood, off Sumter in North Port and several other neighborhoods including North Port Estates.
North Port police have a handful of drones in the sky surveying damage and looking for those stranded in their homes.
While the city of North Port administration still doesn’t have power at City Hall on Saturday, it was battling rumors circulating on social media. He said the city provides factual information on line and to media partners.
“We didn’t have a dam break because we don’t have dams,” North Port city spokesman Jason Bartolone said. “We have the opposite of a dam. We have water control structures. They are designed to control the water sent through the city.”
Areas of North Port Estates are still heavily flooded. Rising waters and potential flooding of Interstate 75, along North Port Estates created the need for the interstate to be shut down.
With limited resources and power outages, first responders wouldn’t be able to access crashes or flooded out vehicles from River Road to the Toledo Blade Boulevard exits.
“The bridges from Price Boulevard at Sumter to Toledo Blade are underwater,” Bartolone said. “Until we can get out there and access those bridges, we don’t want people driving on them. We really don’t want people out driving around. It is creating massive delays for our utilities, public works employees and first responders.”
Some of the water control structures are stretched to the limit in the city as are some bridges and roadways, he said. Portions of Hillsborough Boulevard, near the Kia dealership, are eroding quickly.
Despite detour and “keep out” signs in the roadway, motorists are moving them and creating more damage. Bartlone said this is why residents shouldn’t be out sightseeing. They are running out of gas and lines are three to seven hours long, according to some city workers.
Residents are reminded not to walk, swim or drive through flood waters, which may be filled with snakes and other sea life. Just 6 inches of moving water can knock a person down and 2 feet of moving water can sweep away a vehicle.
Bartolone said there are still areas of the city that can’t be accessed because of flood waters. He said the city knows some are running out of supplies, oxygen, medication and food. He said police are going out to roads check on residents. They are also enforcing the curfew.
“We know this is going to be a long-term recovery,” he said. “We are doing as much as we can, as fast as we can.”
For those who need it, the American Red Cross opened a shelter at the east end of town Woodland Middle School, 2700 Panacea Blvd., North Port. Residents must bring necessities including bedding, clothing, food, water, and medicine. Pets must be in crates. Residents can also go to Venice High School or the Venice Community Center for temporary shelter.
The North Port Call Center is open for calls at 941-429-7000. The city is currently “unable to assist with welfare checks of people or property at this number.”
For well-being checks on a loved one, call the North Port Police Department non-emergency number 941-429-7300. For emergencies, call 9-1-1.
To receive city of North Port alerts directly to a phone, text NPStrong to 888777. Information is also updated daily at NorthPortFL.gov/Alerts.
Motorists can visit FL511.com for up-to-date information on road closures and travel routes.
