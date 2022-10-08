Price Boulevard took a big hit from Hurricane Ian. Department of Public Works staff are working with a contractor to restore the failed waterway crossings and open the east-west corridor. This will start on the east end of Price Boulevard and work toward Sumter Boulevard.
North Port officials expect each of the first three crossings to take one week each, and the final crossing closest to Sumter Boulevard taking two to four weeks. Some of this work may be performed simultaneously. We will work to have it reopened safely as soon as possible.
SUN PHOTO BY CRAIG GARRETT
NORTH PORT — Restoration repairs continued Friday on the busy east-west West Price Boulevard passage in North Port.
Storm washouts claimed waterway crossings, forcing drivers to find alternatives, stranding some in rushing water and keeping others at home.
The city itself was hammered by Hurricane Ian, as stormwater and winds clocked at 125-plus mph shredded trees, housing, public structures, infrastructure and commercial buildings. Numerous areas were submerged in sheeting water, as well.
Police using drones and rescue crews with state, county and federal agencies plucked stranded homeowners mostly from the North Port Estates area along Interstate 75. The storm’s cost regionally will run into the billions, officials had estimated.
City spokesperson Jason Bartolone said that “Price Boulevard took a big hit from Hurricane Ian. Department of Public Works staff are working with a contractor to restore the failed waterway crossings and open the east-west corridor.
“This will start on the east end of Price Boulevard and work toward Sumter Boulevard. We expect each of the first three crossings to take one week each, and the final crossing closest to Sumter Boulevard taking two to four weeks. Some of this work may be performed simultaneously. We will work to have it reopened safely as soon as possible.”
North Port in recent weeks had placed the expansion of West Price at the top of its priority list. That was conditional on voters renewing a 1 cent surtax in November.
North Port’s share of the countywide surtax in the next 15 years was north of $300 million, officials had estimated. Those funds are to be for such projects as roads, parks and infrastructure improvements.
