Some Sarasota YMCAs are open for people to take showers.

Two former YMCAs in Sarasota County have opened their doors to anyone who needs a shower.

The CoreSRQ community centers in Sarasota are letting people in to freshen up, said staff member Pam Mannix at the North Branch site.


