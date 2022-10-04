Some Sarasota YMCAs are open for people to take showers.
Two former YMCAs in Sarasota County have opened their doors to anyone who needs a shower.
The CoreSRQ community centers in Sarasota are letting people in to freshen up, said staff member Pam Mannix at the North Branch site.
The centers are at 1075 South Euclid Ave. and at 8301 Potter Park Drive at Palmer Ranch in Sarasota.
Mannix said a few people have already come in to use the shower facilities, but she said they first must "fill out a waiver form."
She said the showers would be available through Sunday.
Charlotte County has not yet set up a facility or mobile shower units for the public, according to the Charlotte County Call Center, which is open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Todd Dunn, spokesperson for Charlotte County Fire and EMS, said county residents should call the county's call center at 941-833-4000 or 941-743-1320 for current information and updates.
All of the YMCAs in Charlotte County were closed Monday, including the Franz Ross facility in Port Charlotte and the Y on Tamiami Trail and Aqui Esta in Punta Gorda. They do have shower facilities.
Sara Walker, public information officer for the county, said she was unaware of such a unit and that Emergency Management has not deployed a shower unit.
Florida Power and Light has set up three cooling stations in Charlotte County where you can charge your cell phone, get WiFi, and also free water.
The cooling centers are at Englewood Center Plaza in Englewood, the Target store in Port Charlotte, and the Murdock Walmart in Port Charlotte.
A spokesperson with FPL was checking to see whether more cooling stations in Sarasota and DeSoto counties would be opening.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Local public notices delivered daily to your email account.
Local weather information and warnings.
This week's top entertainment stories.
The areas top boating and fishing news will be delivered to you email every Thursday morning.
When your e-Edition is ready to be read, we send you a reminder email each day letting you know.
Top headlines of the day, delivered to your email every morning.
The most recent obituaries, sent out every Wednesday and Saturday morning.
The most recent obituaries newsletter, sent out every morning.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.