The Wildlife Center of Southwest Florida is still operating and treating animals hurt from Hurricane Ian, despite flooding on its property from the Myakka River.
Staff and volunteers with the Wildlife Center of Southwest Florida wade through flood waters from the Myakka River rising.
A bunny being fed at the Wildlife Center of Southwest Florida in Venice. This is one of the center's many new patients from Hurricane Ian.
The Wildlife Center of Southwest Florida are treating around 100 baby squirrels affected by Hurricane Ian.
VENICE — Not only were people displaced from Hurricane Ian, but so were hundreds of wildlife from around the area.
"We've received, since the hurricane, about 250 patients (animals)," said Pamela DeFouw, the executive director of the Wildlife Center of Southwest Florida.
She said the center has had rescues from Fort Myers to Manatee County, since some wildlife centers to the south are either shut down or completely gone.
DeFouw said the new animals at the center include around 100 baby squirrels and injured birds such as hawks, osprey and eagles.
"A lot of fractured wings," she said.
Before the hurricane, the center did a lot of prepping. There was standing water and some oak trees fallen down from the storm, DeFouw said.
"Infrastructure-wise, we're very very lucky," she said.
The animals on the property also did well during the hurricane.
However, preparing for flooding was not on the center's minds.
"The Myakka River is currently through our entire property," DeFouw said. "We are working in ankle- to calf-deep water."
The center is located on North Jackson Road near the Myakka River.
The Wildlife Center has had to evacuate some animals to higher places on their land, but they have been able to re-purpose most buildings and areas to accommodate for the rising water.
"There's no real disaster plan for what's happening now with the river," DeFouw said and mentioned the water rose almost overnight.
She mentioned across from the center, people were evacuating their homes. However, the center does not plan to evacuate any of the animals or shut down operations.
"If we have to wade through water to treat them, we will," she said.
The center is still operating and taking in displaced wildlife. However, resources are low, just like other places in the area.
If people find injured wildlife in the area, call or text 941-416-4967. Because of cell service, texts are preferred.
"We are glad these animals can get in and get some treatment," DeFouw said.
