Bunny at Wildlife Center

A bunny being fed at the Wildlife Center of Southwest Florida in Venice. This is one of the center's many new patients from Hurricane Ian.

VENICE — Not only were people displaced from Hurricane Ian, but so were hundreds of wildlife from around the area.

Baby squirrel

The Wildlife Center of Southwest Florida are treating around 100 baby squirrels affected by Hurricane Ian.

"We've received, since the hurricane, about 250 patients (animals)," said Pamela DeFouw, the executive director of the Wildlife Center of Southwest Florida.

Wildlife Center of Southwest Florida

Staff and volunteers with the Wildlife Center of Southwest Florida wade through flood waters from the Myakka River rising.


Baby squirrel being fed

The Wildlife Center of Southwest Florida is still operating and treating animals hurt from Hurricane Ian, despite flooding on its property from the Myakka River.
