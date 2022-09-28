AccuWeather

Hurricane Ian's path cuts through southwest Florida with impacts being felt in Tampa, Orlando and Miami.

 AccuWeather

Hurricane Ian could bring a storm surge of as much as 15 to 20 feet with intense winds and torrential rain that could create a “worse case” situation locally.

That is according to AccuWeather Chief Meteorologist Jonathan Porter, who drilled down on the hurricane’s impacts on Port Charlotte, Punta Gorda, Cape Coral and other local communities.


0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments