Hurricane Ian could bring a storm surge of as much as 15 to 20 feet with intense winds and torrential rain that could create a “worse case” situation locally.
That is according to AccuWeather Chief Meteorologist Jonathan Porter, who drilled down on the hurricane’s impacts on Port Charlotte, Punta Gorda, Cape Coral and other local communities.
The region could see devastation and destruction from the hurricane which has 155 miles per hour (Category 4) winds. The storm was moving offshore Wednesday near Fort Myers and Port Charlotte.
Porter worries about storm surges, tornadoes, destructive winds and flooding hitting the region. Hurricane Ian has had offshore winds as high as 155 miles per hour.
There could be rapid and dangerous rises to local bays, inlets and waterways including Charlotte Harbor, Peace River and Caloosahatchee River.
The slow pace of the storm could worsen some storm surge situations and could cut off some coastal areas and barrier islands, according to AccuWeather.
The weather group expects sustained winds of 100 to 130 miles per hour to sit southwest Florida. AccuWeather projects Ian’s wind could be at 165 miles per hour when it makes landfall Wednesday with some winds of 130 to 160 miles per hour hitting local communities.
Officials worry about prolonged power outages from the storm throughout much of the state including the Tampa-St. Petersburg area and interior areas.
Areas of southwestern and central Florida, including Orlando, could see as much as 18 to 30 inches of rain from the hurricane.
High winds, flooding and power outages are also expected across Florida area’s in the hurricane’s path. There could also be tornados and heavy thunderstorms across much of the state as Ian takes a north-by-northeast path from the Gulf of Mexico.
Ian’s path mirrors that of Hurricane Charley which caused substantial damage locally in 2004.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.