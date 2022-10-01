VENICE - In the wake of Hurricane Ian, emergency services and the city of Venice have begun cleanup and assessing damage as flooding, fallen trees and downed power lines affect the area.
“We are in a recovery stage right now,” City Manager Ed Lavallee said.
The Tactical First In Teams (TFITs) went out to clear roadways as soon as winds went down to 45 miles per hour on Wednesday night. After immediate action, the city is now in recovery mode.
The city's Emergency Operation Center, located at the Venice Police Department, is led by Venice Fire Chief Frank Giddens. On Wednesday, city personnel were stationed at the department, ready for wind conditions to get low enough so they could start helping the community.
Venice Police Chief Charlie Thorpe said it was hard for everyone to sleep that night, and the officers and fire personnel were ready to go out.
“They want to get out there and go to work," Thorpe said. "It's what we are made for."
Following TFITs clearing major roads, both Venice Fire and Venice Police started responding to calls. Giddens said calls came in from people not feeling good to calls about houses on fire.
Multiple mobile homes on North Waterway in Country Club Estates were damaged in a fire early Thursday. Venice Fire, Venice Police, Venice Public Works, Sarasota County Fire and Nokomis Fire were able to respond shortly after midnight following the hurricane.
The fire was under control at 2:50 a.m. and no injuries were reported.
"Every call you can imagine, that's what we've got," Giddens said.
The fire chief noted the constant training, including the recent hurricane aftermath drill, and how the city was prepared for cleanup efforts.
Giddens said the recovery will be the next couple months to get the city back to where it was.
"The city is very resilient and the public is resilient," he said.
The Venice Police have also remained busy once they were able to respond to calls again.
"We are in the neighborhoods as much as we can be," Thorpe said.
Officers have been doing welfare checks, but he wants people to understand the department has to prioritize who to check first, which includes people with physical ailments.
Thorpe also noted the possibility of crime in the area following the hurricane.
"If it looks suspicious, call us," he said about people around homes that aren't just checking on properties.
The Venice Police have doubled staffing and have assistance from other agencies for safety and security, Thorpe said.
He also commented on people driving and urged drivers to slow down, especially with many traffic lights still out.
“People need to pay attention more so than ever when they are driving right now," he said.
Need to know
With people still out of reliable cell service and internet, the city and other entities have been issuing updates following the hurricane on social media.
After water to Venice island was shut off for the storm, it was returned with a boil water advisory on Thursday. No other water sources were shut down in the rest of the city.
Venice cleared several communities on Thursday, including Country Club Estates, Venice Municipal Mobile Home Park, Ridgewood Mobile Home Park, Colonial Manor Mobile Park, Harbor Lights and Bay Indies.
There is damage in those communities, such as debris and downed power lines, but there were no injuries reported. The city said for those going back to the communities, to proceed with extreme caution.
Around Venice Theatre's damage, people are asked to not go near it.
As for residential cleanup, the city has plans for pickup schedules.
The city of Venice has a contractor that will be able to pick up residential debris as early as Wednesday, Oct. 5. For this debris, separate vegetation from other materials like pool cages. Vegetation should not be bagged and piles should be placed five feet from mailboxes.
Debris can be separated into piles, including one for household garbage, construction debris, vegetation debris, household hazardous waste, "white" goods like refrigerators and stoves, and electronics.
The city's trash and recycling pickup is set to resume on Monday, Oct. 3., with normal collection schedules.
Lorraine Anderson, the city's public information officer, said residents can place anything on the curb for pickups.
"Please be patient. We will get to your property," Anderson said. "We live in this community too. We are in this together."
She said for city employees, it's kind of all hands on deck, but the city will be taking shifts. The city is also trying to get to essential employees who lived in hard-hit areas.
"We are doing pretty well," she said about efforts.
"Our public works crews are rock stars."
Venice Fire Chief Frank Giddens said when people have any internet service, make sure to check the city's website for updates at
Sarasota County Schools are closed until further notice.
"Sadly, there has been much devastation in our county and schools including massive power outages, down power lines, flooding, cellular & cable outages, basic water and plumbing issues, and damage to many of our school structures," Sarasota County Schools stated on social media.
Storm affects in Nokomis
In Nokomis, the Nokomis Volunteer Fire Department were out in the community and "we are fairing pretty well," said Chief Steve Kona.
There was a structure fire at the beginning of the hurricane when a pine tree fell on a house. No one was injured. Kona said it was the only more serious call they received.
He said the department was assessing hanging wires and trees down on the road, and were clearing what they could.
"We drove the entire community of Nokomis," Kona said.
He said around 99% of buildings are still standing in the Nokomis area and they haven't found anybody who was severely injured yet.
Some gas stations and Publix were open in Nokomis, and power companies were working hard to get electricity back, he said.
The Nokomis Volunteer Fire Department's main focus on Friday was getting out into the community and letting people know they are there.
"We've been stopping talking to people and people are coming to us," he said.
The department is open and residents were welcome to come to the station, Kona mentioned.
"I think we will make it," Kona said.
