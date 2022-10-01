Venice Theatre

The man known in Venice as simply "Frank the Homeless Guy" stops in front of Venice Theatre, where the upper part known as the stagehouse was destroyed by Hurricane Ian.

VENICE - In the wake of Hurricane Ian, emergency services and the city of Venice have begun cleanup and assessing damage as flooding, fallen trees and downed power lines affect the area.

“We are in a recovery stage right now,” City Manager Ed Lavallee said.

Venice EOC on Friday

On Friday, Venice's Emergency Operations Center was in full recovery mode.
Venice EOC

Venice's Emergency Operations Center was staged in the Venice Police Department during the hurricane.
Center Road power lines

Center Road in Venice had several power lines leaning over the roadway after Hurricane Ian affected the area.


Venice EOC briefing room

Venice officials have been operating out of the Venice Police Department during Hurricane Ian.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments