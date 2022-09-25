PORT CHARLOTTE — While Tropical Storm Ian's path remains uncertain, local officials are urging residents to be prepared for impacts from the storm.
"What’s important for everyone to understand is that they can’t let their guard down," Charlotte County Emergency Management Director Patrick Fuller said Sunday afternoon in a county Facebook broadcast.
To be prepared for a hurricane, visit http://www.epageflip.net/i/1467953-2022-05-18-hurricane-guide/0?
"When the storm is traveling from south to north like this, we can still get impacts and that cone really only represents where the eye of the storm can travel," he said. "Impacts can be felt far away from the center of that storm and it’s very likely that with the current forecast, we will be seeing some impacts."
During an 5 p.m. update Sunday, the National Weather Service and National Hurricane Center reported that Tropical Storm Ian is likely to become Hurricane Ian and is heading toward the Florida Panhandle.
The latest forecast has it weakening slightly before making landfall, but it is expected to be a major hurricane when it goes by Southwest Florida on Tuesday and Wednesday.
"The path of this is still uncertain," DeSantis said. "There are some models that want to tug this thing more deep into the Florida Panhandle, there are also some that want to bring it for landfall in the Tampa Bay region....From the Tampa Bay area all the way up to Escambia County along Florida’s Gulf Coast you could potentially see it make landfall in any of those places as of right now."
Tropical Storm Ian is expected to become a hurricane and reach major hurricane strength before making landfall on Florida’s Gulf Coast.
In preparation for the storm’s landfall, DeSantis declared a state of emergency in all 67 counties and the State Emergency Operations Center.
Current National Weather Service forecasts show Charlotte and Sarasota counties remaining on the extreme southeast edge of the cone.
Tropical storm strength winds can be expected midday and into the evening Tuesday in Southwest Florida. Rain is expected all day Wednesday, as well as additional tropical storm conditions.
"Especially this storm that moves from South to North, parallel to our coast, those storms can push water onto our shores in the form of storm surge and that’s one of the most critical and dangerous things when it comes to a storm," Fuller said. "The wind field for this storm is going to be large. We are going to feel the impacts of it and we are already saturated so any rainfall we get could cause some localized flooding."
CHARLOTTE COUNTY
The Charlotte County Commission set an emergency meeting for 5 p.m. Monday to consider declaring a local state of emergency, according to a Charlotte County news release.
County officials also advised that residents in low-lying areas should “prepare for potential rainfall impacts by ensuring any drainage systems are clear of debris.”
Charlotte School Superintendent Steve Dionisio said schools will be open Monday. Any announcements this week about school closures will be made to parents through the districtwide phone system and the news media, he added.
On Sunday, county officials asked that contractors prepare for the storm by securing job sites.
Secure or remove all loose items and items stacked on roofs that could become projectiles in high winds, according to the news release. Secure or remove all construction debris on job sites.
Charlotte County does not provide sandbags or sandbag materials, according to the county website.
Residents who want to use sandbags should make their own arrangements, such as at a local building supply store, the website states.
For more information, go to CharlotteCountyFL.gov/departments/public-safety/emergency-management/storm.stml.
PUNTA GORDA
The city of Punta Gorda has called a meeting to declare a state of emergency in preparation of Tropical Storm Ian.
The meeting is planned for 9 a.m. Monday at the Military Heritage Museum's Gulf Theater, 900 W Marion Ave., Punta Gorda.
Information for how to prepare is available at ci.punta-gorda.fl.us/.../emergency-preparedness
NORTH PORT & SARASOTA COUNTY
The city of North Port has also called an emergency meeting for Monday to declare a state of emergency regarding Tropical Storm Ian.
The meeting is planned for 8:30 a.m. at City Hall, 4970 City Hall Blvd, North Port.
"City officials continue to monitor the storm closely and have been meeting and participating in regular weather briefings in coordination with our county and state partners," North Port Communications Manager Jason Bartolone told The Daily Sun. "We’re encouraging residents to make sure that they and their families are informed and prepared for any potential impacts from Ian.
Sandbags are available behind the George Mullen Community Activity Center, 1602 Kramer Way, in North Port.
Residents can visit AlertSarasotaCounty.com to get signed up for crucial alerts before, during and after a storm.
Sarasota County Schools issued a message to parents and employees saying it would have school as normal on Monday. It will await decisions on turning schools into evacuation centers before noting if it would have school on Tuesday and Wednesday.
In Sarasota County, sandbags are also available Monday, Sept. 26, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., at:
- Twin Lakes Park, 6700 Clark Road, Sarasota
- Ed Smith Stadium, 2700 12th St., Sarasota
- South County Fleet Services, 4571 SR 776/Englewood Road, Venice. When accessing the South County Fleet, residents are asked to enter from 4000 South Tamiami Trail (R.L. Anderson) and follow the signs.
Residents are limited to 10 bags per vehicle.
"Sarasota County’s Emergency Operations Center continues to monitor Tropical Storm Ian," said Sara Nealeigh, Sarasota County Emergency Services media relations officer. "Sarasota continues to communicate with local, state and federal partners and encourages the community to review emergency preparedness plans as the path and intensity of Tropical Storm Ian remains uncertain."
Nealeigh added that a decision on a local State of Emergency will likely be made Monday in partnership with Sarasota County Schools.
DESOTO COUNTY
The DeSoto County Board of Commissioners has a meeting planned for 3 p.m. Tuesday.
County Public Information Officer Sara Walker said officials from the county’s Emergency Management department have been meeting with the Sheriff’s Office and DeSoto County School District to discuss safety plans ahead of the storm.
"Florida Division of Emergency Management and NWS are anticipating moderate to major flooding of the Peace River and Horse Creek," she told The Daily Sun. "DeSoto County is advising residents in the flood zones and low-lying areas to anticipate additional flooding and suggesting that residents get themselves and their family to a safer and drier area until the water levels recede to an appropriate and safe level."
"It will be difficult to gain access and assist them in a time of need once the storm makes landfall," she added.
Sandbags were available over the weekend at the DeSoto County Road & Bridge Department at 1894 N.E. McKay St., Arcadia.
An update regarding sandbags for Monday was not available.
There’s more storm prep information on its website, DeSotoBOCC.com, regarding shelters, sandbags and signing up for DeSoto Alerts.
