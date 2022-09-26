ENGLEWOOD — Manasota Key enjoyed the proverbial calm before the storm Monday.
But that apparent calm was deceptive, according to Damian Ochab of the South Manasota Key Association.
While not obvious, Ochab said residents were well aware of Ian and the threat the hurricane poses.
Residents were battening down their properties. He's heard more Manasota Key residents say they intend to ride out the storm rather than evacuate.
"We haven't heard the word 'catastrophic,' and that's good," Ochab said.
When it comes to the hurricane itself, residents believe the high winds rather than the surge were more of a threat. The association also encouraged its members to prepare for the storm by securing outdoor furniture and taking other precautions.
"They're preparing, listening and watching," he said.
Rocket and Sue Atamanchuk debated Monday whether they should serve customers Tuesday at their restaurants: Lock 'N Key, Sandpiper Tiki & Grille and Magnolias on the Bay.
Rocket Atamanchuk was philosophical.
"(Charlotte County) will tell us what to do regardless," Atamanchuk said.
The couple did decide to close all three restaurants Tuesday and Wednesday.
"After that, we will play it by ear," he said, recalling how his restaurants were closed 10 days to two weeks after Hurricane Irma in 2017.
The Englewood Area Fire Control District has also prepared for Hurricane Ian.
Fire Chief Kevin Easton cited the maxim: "Run from water, hide from wind." He wasn't taking the threats from storm surges lightly.
The Fire District spent much of Monday battening down its stations. Firefighters and equipment will be moved from Station 76 on Placida Road to its Rotonda West station as the storm approaches. Also, the district fire boat will be temporarily kept in Englewood East.
Easton noted how Charlotte County Fire & EMS was relocating its firefighters and equipment from Knight Island onto the mainland.
Both Sarasota and Charlotte emergency management officials call for first responders not to answer calls if sustained winds reach 35 mph or higher. However, Easton said the district can determine whether it's safe to answer calls based upon "local conditions."
