ARW Officer: Aerial Reconnaissance Weather Officer

AFOS: Automation of Field Operations and Services

ASOS: Automated Surface Observing Systems

AST: Atlantic Standard Time (EST + 1 or same as EDT)

AWIPS: Advanced Weather Interactive Processing System

AOC: Army Operations Center, Pentagon

ARC: American Red Cross

ARES: Amateur Radio Emergency Services

ARRL: American Radio Relay League

CARCAH: Chief, Aerial Reconnaissance Coordination, All Hurricanes

CDT: Central Daylight Time

CONUS: Continental United States

CP: Continental Polar (dry [continental] and cold [polar] airmass)

CST: Central Standard Time

DAE: Disaster Assistance Employee

DAC: Disaster Application Center

DCO: Defense Coordinating Officer

DFO: Disaster Field Office

DOC: Department of Commerce

EAS: Emergency Alert System

EBS: Emergency Broadcast System

EDT: Eastern Daylight Time

EICC: Emergency Information and Coordination  Center (FEMA)

EMS: Emergency Medical Services

EMWIN: Emergency Manager’s Weather Information Center

EOC: Emergency Operations Center

EOP: Emergency Operations Plan

ERT: Emergency Response Team (FEMA)

ERT-A: Advance Element of the Emergency Response Team (FEMA)

ESF: Emergency Support Function

EST: Emergency Support Team (FEMA) / Eastern Standard Time

FAST: Field Assessment Team

FCO: Federal Coordinating Officer (FEMA)

FEMA: Federal Emergency Management Agency

FRP: Federal Response Plan

GFDL: Geophysical Fluid Dynamics Laboratory (a location and a computer model)

GFS: Global Forecasting System

GMT: Greenwich Mean Time

GOES: Geostationary Operational Environmental Satellite

HES: Hurricane Evacuation  Study

HF: High Frequency

ICS: Incident Command System

IT: Information Technology Directorate (FEMA)

ITCZ: Inter-Tropical Convergence Zone

JIC: Joint Information Center

KM: Kilometers

KT: Knots (nautical miles per hour 1 KT = 1.15 mph)

LGE: Logistic Growth Equation (modified SHIPS)

LLCC: Low Level Cloud Center

M: Statute Mile

MB: Millibars

MEOW: Maximum Envelope of Water or Maximum Envelope of Winds

MERS: Mobile Emergency Response Support (FEMA)

MPH: Miles Per Hour

MOC: MERS Operations Center (FEMA)


MRF: Medium Range Forecast (NCEP)

M/S: Meters Per Second

MT: Mitigation Directorate (FEMA)

NAM: North American Mesoscale model

NASA: National Aeronautics and Space Administration

NAWAS: National Warning System

NDMS: National Disaster Medical System

NECC: National Emergency Coordination Center (FEMA)

NEXRAD: Next Generation of Radar

NHC: National Hurricane Center

NM: Nautical Mile

NPSC: National Process Serving Center (FEMA)

NTC: National Teleregistration Center (FEMA)

NOAA: National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration

NOGAPS: Naval Operational Global Atmospheric Prediction System

NVOAD: National Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster

NWS: National Weather Service

NWSFO: National Weather Service Forecasting Office

OSC: On-Scene Coordinator

OS: Operations Support Directorate (FEMA)

PIO: Public Information Officer

PT: Preparedness, Training and Exercises Directorate (FEMA)

PUP: Principle User Processor

RACES: Radio Amateur Civil Emergency Service

RADAR: Radio Detection And Ranging

RD: Regional Director

REACT: Radio Emergency Associated Communication Team

ROC: Regional Operations Center

RR: Response and Recovery Directorate (FEMA)

SCO: State Coordinating Officer

SFMR: Stepped Frequency Microwave Radiometer

SHIFOR: Statistical Hurricane Intensity FORecast

SHIPS: Statistical Hurricane Intensity Prediction Scheme

SITREP: Situation Report

SLOSH: Sea, Lake, and Overland Surges for Hurricanes

SOP: Standard Operating Procedure

TD: Tropical Depression

TS: Tropical Storm

TPC: Tropical Prediction Center (no longer used)

TAFB: Tropical Analysis and Forecast Branch (at NHC)

TSB: Technical Support Branch (at NHC)

UKMET: United Kingdom Office of Meteorology (a place and a computer model)

USACE: United States Army Corps of Engineers

USAF: United States Air Force

USCG: United States Coast Guard

USGS: United States Geological Survey

USN: United States Navy

USAR: Urban Search and Rescue

UTC: Universal Time Coordinated

VT: Valid Time

WFO: Weather Forecast Office

WRF: Weather Research and Forecasting model

Z: Zulu Time (same as UTC)

