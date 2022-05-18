The City of North Port helps to prepare our community for hurricane season through several initiatives. When possible, we conduct public education and outreach activities throughout the community.
These events focus on the different strategies that residents can use to help them prepare for the upcoming season. Having a plan in case they need to evacuate, making sure they have a disaster kit ready to go and making sure all of their important documents are copied and/or stored in a safe place to keep them from becoming damaged are just a few of the actions they can undertake before the hurricane season begins.
We also let our residents know how they can stay in touch to learn more about disaster preparedness, and to get the latest information should a storm approach our area. We use several tools, such as radio, social media platforms, television news outlets and our notification system to keep them informed on the latest developments and any action they may need to take. We understand that our community is very diverse and there are a variety of ways in which people get their information. We utilize all the communications tools we can to make sure the message of safety is shared with as many members of our community as possible.
We also assist our business community with their preparation efforts prior to the hurricane season. We know the business community is a vital component and a key member of our community before, during and after a disaster. So, we help to make sure our business owners and managers take the steps necessary to help them withstand the storm and reopen as soon as possible. This includes having a business continuity plan. No matter how big or how small the business, each entity needs to have a plan in place so they can weather whatever comes their way.
Through these efforts and other activities, we want to make sure our community is as prepared as possible for the upcoming hurricane season. As we always share, it doesn’t matter how many storms are predicted at the beginning of the season, it only takes one to have a significant impact on everything we do.
Michael Ryan, CEM, FPEM, is the emergency management director for the city of North Port. He can be reached at 941-240-8165 or mkryan@cityofnorthport.com.
