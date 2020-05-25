PUNTA GORDA — It took only 18 months for Punta Gorda to replace just over 10 miles of the city’s seawalls damaged by Hurricane Irma in 2017.
That effort was part of the Punta Gorda Public Works Department’s “Seawall Recovery after Hurricane Irma” project − a project now named as one of the American Public Works Association’s Projects of the Year for 2020.
“This doesn’t surprise me at all,” City Manager Howard Kunik said. “Our public works staff displays all the leadership qualities (to) find proactive and innovative ways to recover after a storm event.”
The APWA Awards Program recognizes individuals, groups and chapters “representing the best in public works,” according to the APWA website.
“Be it debris removal, parks cleanup, road repairs and now a monumental seawall restoration effort accomplished in less than two years ... (it) epitomizes (our staff’s) dedication to get the job done,” Kunik said.
The Irma seawall damage involved over 988 individual parcels in the city. The $27 million project was completed in September 2019, according to a city press release.
“When you think about it, they built a seawall that would stretch from the Home Depot in Punta Gorda all the way to the Lowe’s in Murdock,” Mayor Nancy Prafke told the Sun. “It is such an honor to have (this) project recognized by the preeminent Public Works organization in the U.S.”
APWA is a not-for-profit organization that provides educational and networking opportunities to help public works personnel grow.
“I am very proud of all of (our staff),” Vice Mayor Lynne Matthews said. “Our three contractors who completed their work ahead of schedule, dealing with some very anxious property owners at times, was nothing short of a miracle.”
The 2020 hurricane season begins June 1. Matthews said the city is ready.
“Our city is a well-oiled machine and our emergency management team stand ready to handle whatever comes our way,” Matthews said. “I sincerely hope we don’t need to activate the team again this year. It’s already been a difficult year for all of us. But I hope our citizens know that we are ready if called upon.”
