 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Breaking

featured breaking topical
HURRICANE IAN

'Potential impacts: Devastating to catastrophic'

Hurricane Ian aimed at Charlotte, Sarasota counties

  • 0

It’s rarely a good thing when top personalities from The Weather Channel and other news networks check into area hotels — but that was the reality Tuesday and Wednesday as Hurricane Ian pressed closer to landfall in the region.

The Category 3 hurricane was tracking to strike somewhere between Englewood and Venice, according to midday Tuesday forecasts.

Using Loudspeakers (copy)

Venice police drove through the Bay Indies mobile home park Tuesday, using loudspeakers to encourage residents to evacuate.
Tropical Weather

Gov. Ron DeSantis, left, speaks as he stands with Kevin Guthrie, director of the Florida Division of Emergency Management, during a Monday news conference in Largo.


Hurricane Ian_Candids_Pre-Storm_06.jpg

MDR Construction traveled from Hattiesburg, Mississippi with more than 400 high-wire electricians and trucks in Southwest Florida to assist Florida Power & Light in case Hurricane Ian damages electric lines.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK

An error occurred