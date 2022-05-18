We find ourselves approaching our yearly reminder that enjoying our beautiful climate and access to the water means we may experience the impacts of tropical storms and hurricanes. The 2022 Atlantic hurricane season officially begins June 1 and early indications appear to point to another above average season.
Whether you are a longtime resident of Florida or a newcomer to the state, preparedness is the task at hand. As automatic as renewing your vehicle registration, paying your taxes or spring cleaning, preparedness in advance of hurricane season should be a part of your regular routine. The Charlotte County Office of Emergency Management, along with the other 66 counties in the State of Florida, provide resources to help our residents and visitors prepare for what mother nature may throw our way.
Building a disaster kit complete with the supplies you will need to get by on your own for five to seven days is a good first step when tackling the task of preparing for hurricane season. Disaster kits should include non-perishable food, water (one gallon per person per day), medications (two weeks supply), clothes, flashlights, batteries, cash, first aid kits, battery or crank operated radios, important documents and don’t forget the needs of your pets. A comprehensive listing of disaster supply kit considerations can be found in the Charlotte County Disaster Guide, available at all Charlotte County libraries and online at the Charlotte County Emergency Management website (charlottecountyfl.gov/EM). Disaster kits are there to sustain you and your family in the days after an event.
Developing your disaster plan is another important step in preparing for hurricane season. In your plan you should address where you will go if directed to evacuate (shelters should be your last option), how you will communicate with loved ones, what you need to do to prepare your home in advance of a storm and how you will stay informed before, during and after storms.
Great sources of information include local television, radio and print media, official government websites, social media accounts and emergency notification systems such as Alert Charlotte, a free service available by registering at charlottecountyfl.gov/alertcharlotte.
Understanding your specific level of risk helps you to make informed decisions. Knowing your evacuation zone ahead of time is critical to understanding evacuation orders from local government. In Charlotte County you can find your evacuation zone by going to charlottecountyfl.gov/knowyourzone.
You should also be familiar with your home. Keep in mind that site-built homes fare much better in wind events than do mobile or manufactured homes.
A sometimes overlooked though vitally important planning factor is the special considerations of the individuals within your household. These considerations can include things such as mobility challenges, young children, medical conditions, and dietary limitations. Thorough planning ahead of a storm helps to reduce stress and allows you and your family the ability to act quickly to ensure your safety.
As new residents and visitors flock to our region of the state for its beauty and quality of life, it is important that everyone understands the potential for tropical storms and hurricanes and takes the steps necessary to be ready for the coming six-month season. Whether this is your first hurricane season, or you are someone who has seen their fair share of storms, please help to spread the word and build our culture of preparedness.
Patrick Fuller is the emergency management director at Charlotte County Emergency Management. He can be reached at 941-833-4000 or Patrick.Fuller@charlottecountyfl.gov.
