Disaster preparedness is important for all animals, but it is particularly important for livestock because of the animals’ size and their shelter and transportation needs. If you think disasters happen only if you live in a flood plain or in a coastal area, you are mistaken. It is imperative to be prepared to protect your livestock.
Take precautions
• Make a disaster plan for property, facilities and animals. Create a list of emergency telephone numbers, including those of your employees, neighbors, veterinarian, state veterinarian, poison control, local animal shelter, animal control, county extension service, local agricultural schools, trailering resources and local volunteers.
• Include a contact person outside the disaster area.
• Make sure all this information is written down and everyone has a copy.
• Make sure every animal has durable, visible identification.
• Ensure that poultry have access to high areas in which to perch, if they are in a flood-prone area, as well as access to food and clean water.
• Reinforce your house, barn and outbuildings with hurricane straps.
• Perform regular safety checks on all utilities, buildings and facilities.
• Use native and deep-rooted plants and trees in landscaping.
• Remove all barbed wire and consider rerouting permanent fencing so animals may move to high ground in a flood and to low-lying areas during high winds.
• Install a hand pump and obtain large containers to water animals for at least a week.
• Identify alternate water and power sources.
• Secure or remove anything that could become blowing debris; make a habit of securing trailers, propane tanks and other large objects.
• If you use heat lamps or other electrical machinery, make sure the wiring is safe and that any heat source is clear of flammable debris.
• Label hazardous materials and place them all in the same safe area.
• Remove old, buried trash — a potential source of hazardous materials during flooding that may leech into crops, feed supplies, water sources and pasture.
• Review and update your disaster plan regularly.
Sheltering in place
If evacuation is not possible, a decision must be made whether to confine large animals to an available shelter on your farm or leave them out in pastures. Owners may believe that their animals are safer inside barns, but in many circumstances, confinement takes away the animals’ ability to protect themselves.
Whether you evacuate or shelter in place, make sure that you have adequate and safe fencing or pens to separate and group animals appropriately. Contact the state department of agriculture and county extension service in advance to learn their capabilities and the most effective communication procedure.
Evacuation planning
The leading causes of death of large animals in hurricanes and similar events are collapsed barns, dehydration, electrocution and accidents resulting from fencing failure.
Evacuate animals as soon as possible. Be ready to leave once the evacuation is ordered. In a slowly evolving disaster, such as a hurricane, leave no later than 72 hours before anticipated landfall, especially if you will be hauling a high profile trailer such as a horse trailer. Even a fire truck fully loaded is considered “out of service” in winds exceeding 40 mph. If there are already high winds, it may not be possible to evacuate safely.
Arrange for a place to shelter your animals. Potential facilities include fairgrounds, other farms, racetracks, humane societies, convention centers, and any other safe and appropriate facilities you can find. Survey your community and potential host communities along your planned evacuation route.
Contact your local emergency management authority and become familiar with at least two possible evacuation routes well in advance.
Set up safe transportation.
Take all disaster supplies with you or make sure they will be available at your evacuation site.
If your animals are sheltered off your property, make sure they remain in the groupings they are used to. Also, be sure they are securely contained and sheltered from the elements whether in cages, fenced-in areas or buildings.
Source: The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services’ Division of Animal Industry.
