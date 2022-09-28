 Skip to main content
HURRICANE IAN

Sarasota County officials: Get to shelter

Hurricane Ian aimed at Charlotte, Sarasota counties

ESvenicehurricane042719e.jpg (copy)

Sarasota County Emergency Management director Ed McCrane explains when to stay and shelter in place and when to go during a hurricane at a presentation in 2019.  

 SUN FILE PHOTO BY ELAINE ALLEN-EMRICH

SARASOTA - Sarasota County staff are warning residents to get to shelter as soon as possible.

"If you have not gotten to an evac center, now is the time to do so," said Brianne Grant, a Sarasota County spokesperson. "There is a small window of opportunity before wind speed starts to pick up."

