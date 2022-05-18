How alerts are issued
Before watches and warnings are issued, the National Weather Service, private forecasters, newspapers, radio and television stations normally try to alert the public to potential weather dangers.
Often, forecasters begin issuing bulletins on hurricanes three or four days before the storm hits.
Forecasters can’t issue alerts for the danger of severe thunderstorms, tornadoes and flash floods that far ahead.
Usually, the National Weather Service’s Severe Storms Forecast Center sends out alerts the day before dangerous weather is likely. Most television weathercasters highlight these alerts on the evening news the day before threatening weather.
A weather radio is one of the best ways to stay tuned-in to dangerous weather.
These radios receive broadcasts from special National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration radio stations. NOAA is the federal agency that includes the National Weather Service. The broadcasts are from Weather Service offices. Broadcasts include ordinary forecasts of several kinds, including boating, farming, traveling and outdoor recreation as well as general forecasts for the area.
The stations immediately broadcast all watches and warnings.
Some weather radios have a feature that turns on the radio automatically when a watch or warning is broadcast. Such “tone alert” weather radios are highly recommended for places where large numbers of people could be endangered by tornadoes or flash floods. These include schools, nursing homes, shopping center security offices, hospitals and recreation areas such as swimming pools.
A National Weather Service website has information on weather radio, including a list of weather radio stations in each state.
Weather terms
Here are some of the terms most commonly used by the National Weather Service when referring to hurricanes.
• Tropical disturbance: A moving area of thunderstorms in the tropics with a poorly organized rotary circulation.
• Tropical depression: An area of low pressure, organized rotary circulation of clouds and winds to 38 mph.
• Tropical storm: Well organized counterclockwise circulation of clouds and winds 39-73 mph. The storm is assigned a name.
• Tropical storm watch: The possibility of winds between 39-73 mph affecting the area within 48 hours.
• Tropical storm warning: The likelihood of winds between 39-73 mph affecting the area within 24 hours.
• Hurricane: When a tropical storm reaches winds of 74 mph or more it is classified a hurricane.
• Hurricane watch: A hurricane may threaten your area within 48 hours.
• Hurricane warning: A hurricane is expected to strike your area within 24 hours or less.
• Tornado watch: Tornadoes and severe thunderstorm are possible in your area.
• Tornado warning: Tornado sighted in your area, take shelter.
• Storm surge: The strong winds associated with hurricanes and tropical storms cause the sea level to rise above normal tidal heights, with giant wind-driven waves and strong unpredictable currents sometimes covering 50 miles.
• Advisory: A method for disseminating hurricane and storm data to the public every six hours. Small craft warnings are released as necessary.
• Special advisory: Warning given anytime there is a significant change in weather conditions or change in warnings.
• Intermediate advisory: A method for updating regular advisory information every two or three hours as necessary.
• Coastal flood warning: A warning issued by the National Weather Service that significant wind-forced flooding is to be expected along low-lying coastal areas if weather patterns develop as forecast.
• Coastal flood watch: An alert issued by the National Weather Service that significant wind-forced flooding is possible along low-lying coastal areas if weather patterns develop as forecast.
• Flash flood watch/flash flood warning/flood warning: Warnings issued by the National Weather Service that indicate the expected severity of flooding (minor, moderate or major), as well as where and when the flooding will begin.
• Eye wall/wall cloud: An organized band of clouds immediately surrounding the center of a tropical cyclone. Eye wall and wall cloud are used interchangeably.
• Forward speed (hurricane): The rate of movement of the hurricane eye in miles per hour or knots. If you track hurricanes and use official advisories for your information, be aware that Public Advisories show wind speeds in miles per hour (mph) and Forecast Advisories show wind speeds in knots (kt). Generally, 1 knot = 1.15 mph.
• Gale warning: A warning issued by the National Weather Service when sustained winds within the range of 39-54 miles per hour are either predicted or occurring. Gale warnings are not normally issued during tropical storm situations.
• High wind warning: A high wind warning is defined as 1-minute average surface winds of 40 mph or greater lasting for 1 hour or longer, or winds gusting to 58 mph or greater regardless of duration that are either expected or observed over land.
• Severe thunderstorm warning: A warning issued for a specific area by the National Weather Service when a severe thunderstorm has been sighted or indicated on radar. These storms are capable of producing damaging winds greater than 55 mph, frequent lightning, heavy rainfall and/or hail.
• Severe thunderstorm watch: An alert issued by the National Weather Service when conditions are favorable for development of severe thunderstorms. These storms are capable of producing damaging winds greater than 55 mph, frequent lightning, heavy rainfall and/or hail.
• Small craft advisory: A warning issued by the National Weather Service for winds from 20 to 33 knots inclusive or for sea conditions either forecasted or occurring which are considered potentially hazardous to small boats in coastal waters.
• Special marine warning: A warning issued by the National Weather Service for hazardous weather conditions, usually of short duration, not adequately covered by existing marine warning. Such weather conditions include sustained winds or gusts of 35 knots or greater.
• Storm surge: The large dome of water, often 50 to 100 miles wide, that sweeps across the coastline near where a hurricane makes landfall. The surge of high water, topped by waves is devastating. The stronger the hurricane and the shallower the offshore water, the higher the storm surge will be. In the United States, most deaths from hurricanes are a result of storm surge. In this area, a storm surge of more than 20 feet is possible with a category 4 or 5 hurricane.
• Storm tide: If the storm surge arrives at the same time as the high tide, the water height will be even greater. The storm tide is the combination of the storm surge and the normal astronomical tide.
• Sustained wind: The surface wind obtained by averaging observed value over a one-minute period.
• Tornado: A relatively short-lived local storm, that is composed of violently rotating columns of air that descend in the familiar funnel shape from a thunderstorm system.
• Tornado warning: A warning issued by the National Weather Service when a tornado has been sighted or has been detected on radar. Warnings will give the location of the tornado, the area immediately affected by the warning and the direction of travel. In this area, tornadoes sometimes occur quickly and dissipate before a warning can be issued.
• Tornado watch: An alert issued by the National Weather Service when weather conditions are favorable for a tornado to develop and that the sky should be monitored.
• Water spout: A relatively small tornado over a body of water with winds rarely exceeding 50 mph.
