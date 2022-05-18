Before the storm
• Purchase hurricane supplies.
• Gather all necessary documents and supplies.
• Make sure all phone numbers, including insurance companies, important agencies and relatives, are with your hurricane kit.
• Secure boats and vehicles.
• Fill gas tanks.
• Get cash.
• Know your evacuation route and destination.
• Before lowering a TV antenna or satellite dish, make sure to turn off and unplug the TV, and avoid power lines.
• Turn off all swimming pool pumps and filters, and wrap them in waterproof materials.
• Turn your refrigerator and freezer to their coldest settings ahead of time to keep food fresh longer in the event of a power outage.
• Secure property by protecting windows and doors.
• Bring in all outdoor furniture and items.
• Notify local officials of those with special needs.
• Fill bathtubs and sinks for extra water to use for the toilet or washing.
• Listen to radio or television reports.
• Turn off and unplug electronics such as computers, microwaves and smaller appliances.
• Follow all evacuation orders.
During the storm
If you stay at home during a hurricane, you should take the following precautions in addition to those mentioned in the “Before the Storm” section.
• Stay away from windows and doors, even if they are covered. If you live in a two-story home, go to an interior first-floor room.
• As the storm approaches, move your family to an interior section of the house such as a hallway, bathroom or closet.
• Close all interior doors and brace exterior doors if possible.
• Lie on the floor, under a sturdy object if possible. Some protection is afforded by covering with a mattress during the height of the storm.
• If the eye of the storm passes over, it will be calm for a short period of time. REMAIN INDOORS! As soon as the eye passes over, winds will increase rapidly to hurricane force from the opposite direction.
• Remain calm. It may take several hours for the storm to pass.
• Listen to local media for the most current information.
After the storm
• If you can get water, boil it before you use it. Your local utility company will likely issue an indefinite boil water order for residents after a storm.
• Inventory all damaged items before clearing away debris.
• Make as many temporary repairs as you can, but look out for hazards — gas leaks, electrical problems or structural damage — before proceeding.
• Save all property remnants and receipts for any items you buy to repair your home or business for insurance purposes.
• Report any downed electrical wires or any wires that are sparking by calling 800-4-OUTAGE (468-8243).
• Don’t drive through flooded roads. Driving through water can cause vehicles to break down and can leave drivers in a precarious situation, especially if driving over terrain that cannot be seen.
• Be wary of carbon monoxide gas hazards. Engines, generators and some stoves people use when the electricity is out give off carbon monoxide gas that can prove poisonous. Burning wood or charcoal also may cause dangerous fumes.
• If you’re returning to a home you have evacuated or beginning the cleanup process, look out for gas leaks, roof damage, water damage or other structural concerns as well as downed power lines and any interior electrical problems before beginning work.
• Don’t eat food that may have spoiled in a power outage or that was exposed to flood water.
• Pay attention to media reports on the radio, television or newspapers.
• Avoid candles. Use flashlights and battery-powered lanterns instead.
• Don’t walk or play in standing water.
• Disinfect and dry out buildings to avoid mold or mildew damage.
• Protect against mosquitoes; wear mosquito repellent.
• Be careful on the roads. Streets may be covered with debris, from twigs to turned-over trucks. Be especially cautious when approaching intersections with inoperable streetlights.
• Check on neighbors, especially the elderly.
• Don’t walk around outside in the dark. With streetlights out, you may not notice a downed power line in your path.
Sources: The Centers for Disease Control, Florida Power & Light and the Independent Insurance Agents of America
