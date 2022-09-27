Where to shelter in Sarasota, Charlotte counties

Authorities are evacuating residents of Charlotte and Sarasota counties who are in Level A or living in mobile homes as Hurricane Ian approaches the Gulf Coast.
Residents in low-lying areas, barrier islands and mobile homes should seek shelter when conditions warrant. Many coastal roads could be underwater well in advance of a storm, restricting their use as evacuation routes.
Sarasota County has had a number of shelters that have been used in recent years - most predominately during Hurricane Irma in 2017. They are all deemed "pet friendly," according to officials. They include, in southern Sarasota County:
• Atwater Elementary School 4701 Huntsville Ave., North Port
• Woodland Middle School 2700 Panacea Blvd., North Port
• Taylor Ranch Elementary 2500 Taylor Ranch Trail, Venice
• Heron Creek Middle School 6501 W. Price Blvd., North Port
• North Port High School 6400 West Price Blvd., North Port
Charlotte County also has shelters that are set to open Tuesday for evacuations.
• Liberty Elementary School, 370 Atwater St. Port Charlotte
• Neil Armstrong Elementary School, 22100 Breezeswept Ave. Port Charlotte
• Kingsway Elementary School, 23300 Quasar Blvd. Port Charlotte
• Harold Avenue Regional Park Recreation Center, 23400 Harold Ave. Port Charlotte
A special needs shelter is opened for people who have been listed through Charlotte County. It is at:
• New Day Christian Church on 20212 Peachland Boulevard.
There are also other evacuation shelters in central and northern Sarasota County. They include:
• Booker High School 3201 N. Orange Ave., Sarasota
• Brookside Middle School 3636 South Shade Ave., Sarasota
• Fruitville Elementary School 601 N. Honore Ave., Sarasota
• Gulf Gate Elementary School 6500 S. Lockwood Ridge Road, Sarasota
• Phillippi Shores Elementary 4747 S. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota
• Riverview High School 1 Ram Way, Sarasota
• Southside Elementary School 1901 Webber St., Sarasota
The Charlotte County shelters will be opened by 8 a.m. Tuesday.
"Public shelters do not have cots, bedding or generators and you will have limited space," it stated.
Charlotte County notes shelters should be used with other means of evacuation and sheltering are unavailable.
"Charlotte County has no certified Red Cross shelters," the county states on its webpage. "In the event of a hurricane Charlotte County staffed shelters may be opened for citizens to take shelter. All are pet friendly."
