Sometimes, we answer a question we didn't know a lot of people were asking.
A few weeks ago, we published a column by a local expert who answered the question, "What happens when you buy a gun?"
Apparently, many of you locally wanted that question answered. Then tens of thousands of people across the country wanted to read the expert's column, too.
I learned a lot from that expert. In fact, I learned that a lot of details I supposedly knew were flat out wrong. For example, I thought the government collected a lot of information about a person when they buy a gun.
The government doesn't. In fact, it keeps very little information.
If you, too, would like to learn more about what happens when somebody buys a gun, visit:
This story was easily the most-read of the week, for the second week in a row. Let's look at the rest of the Top Five:
#2: One dead, 2 injured in North Port shooting
I have been telling my son for years that he should never say, "Oh, that sort of thing can't happen here. That only happens in big cities."
All sorts of bad things can happen right here.
The second-most read story this week is the same story that was at #2 last week. It's a news article about a man who allegedly committed suicide in North Port.
When police arrived, they found that two family members had been hurt, too. And all of this happened in a somewhat public way.
So, yes, news events we read about happening in other parts of the state and the country can happen here, too. To read the full story, visit:
#3: Gabby Petito News Coverage
Speaking of news events that can happen here, too, you need to look no further than disappearance and death of Gabby Petito and the hunt for her boyfriend, Brian Laundrie.
The stories we have been writing over the past four weeks take up most of the slots in the 100 most-read articles list for the past week.
You may wonder why articles that are weeks old are still getting read so much. That's because of the internet. As people look for the latest news on the case, they tend to click on one link, which leads to another, and then another, and so on.
Further, as national news organizations cover this incident, they regularly link to our articles, both new and old. It's quite something when you realize that literally decades into the future, our articles on this case will likely still be sought on the Web.
In the past week, one of the most-read stories from our coverage is a story with a very simple headline: Who is Brian Laundrie?
The story is nearly a month old but the question in that headline is one we are still pondering. To read that particular story, visit:
#4: Sun Country lands at PGD
It's easy to see why this is one of the most-read stories in the past week. Punta Gorda Airport welcomed the first flight from Sun Country Airlines last week.
This is the first time in four years that the airport has had two airlines operating at the same time. How cool is that?
To learn more about the airline and where it flies, visit:
#5: 'Rat house' in Punta Gorda Isles gets new owner
I could give you all sorts of reasons why this is one of the most-read stories of the week but let's be honest. Wouldn't you want to read a local story that has the phrase "rat house" in the headline?
We've been writing about this home for a while now. It's amazing how much the city of Punta Gorda has been held up by red tape.
To get a better understanding of just what's been happening out there and what the neighbors have seen, visit:
Ronald Dupont Jr. is the digital editor for The Daily Sun and the Venice Gondolier. He can be reached at Ronald.Dupont@YourSun.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.